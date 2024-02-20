iPad Pro Won’t Turn On? Here’s What To Do

If you are having issues with your iPad Pro and it won’t turn on, there may be a couple of solutions available to you. The device is obviously great for a lot of things, but its greatness really only shines through when the screen is working properly. Without further ado, let’s dive in!

How Do I Force My iPad Pro to Turn On?

If your iPad Pro is frozen or you are experiencing a black screen, there’s a couple of different things you can try to avoid this. Of course, if you are stuck on the black screen of death, you can force your iPad Pro to restart.

If your iPad Pro does not have a Home button, follow these steps.

Press and then quickly release the volume button closest to the top button.

Then, press and quickly release the volume button that is farthest from the top button.

Finally, press and hold the top button until your iPad restarts.

If your iPad Pro does have a Home button, simply hold the Home button and the Power button until the device reboots.

(Photo Credit: Apple.)

Give Your iPad Pro a Charge

Next, one of the other things you are going to want to do is give your iPad Pro a charge to see if the issue is that it is running out of juice. Virtually every Apple device will power-on automatically once it receives enough power, so it’s rather easy to rule out this issue. Simply plug in your iPad Pro to an appropriate charger, and wait about an hour. Make sure that your charger is properly working as well.

You may also need to force restart the device while it is charging. Follow the same steps as above.

Take a Look at the Brightness Setting

Of course, you may not actually be experiencing the black screen of death, rather, you may simply be dealing with an iPad that has its brightness setting turned all the way down. If you have Siri enabled, ask it to bring the brightness up. You can also adjust the brightness from your Control Center. You can access the Control Center by dragging-down from the upper right-corner of the screen. If you’re using an older version of iPadOS, access the Control Center by dragging up from the bottom of your screen.

How Do You Fix an iPad Pro that Won’t Turn On?

If your screen is completely black, you may want to try the following steps. However, you will have to do some guessing, as you will not be able to see prompts on your screen. Some steps may also require inputting a passcode on your iPad, which you obviously will not be able to do. Nonetheless, it’s worth giving these a try before taking more drastic measures. However, if you find that your screen is going out randomly, these solutions may just do the trick.

If you are still having issues with the black screen of death, you can update iPadOS to the newest version available for your device. You are able to do this using either a Mac or PC. Note that since this may require entering the password on your iPad, this isn’t going to work if you are completely unable to see your screen.

Using Finder

If you are using using a Mac you may likely need to use Finder to check your iPad for an update. Apple switched iTunes to Finder beginning with macOS Catalina and later.

Follow these steps:

Connect your iPad to your Mac. Next, open a Finder window. From the left sidebar, click on your device. If you do not see your device, it is likely dead and will need recharged. That, or you are unable to bring up the “Trust this Computer” prompt. If you do see your iPad in the finder and clicked on it, go to General > Check for Update.

If you need an update, you will receive a prompt. Select Download and Update and follow the onscreen instructions.

Using iTunes

If you are using macOS Mojave or earlier, or you are using a Windows machine, you will need to use iTunes.

Open iTunes on your machine and then connect your iPad to the device. If your iPad appears in iTunes, choose your iPad in the iTunes toolbar. Go to Summary. Select Check for Update. If you need an update, you will receive a prompt. Select Download and Update. You may need to enter your passcode.

Placing Your iPad Pro into Recovery Mode

If you are completely unable to see your screen, even after a reset, it may have been an issue with the iPadOS installation. If this the issue, then placing your iPad Pro into Recovery Mode and then updating it or restoring it may do the trick, though, as mentioned, you’re going to have to do a bit of guesswork, as you won’t be able to see certain prompts on your screen.

First, connect your iPad to either a Mac or PC and then open iTunes or a Finder window. You will then need to place your iPad in Recovery Mode. If you are using an iPad without a Home button: Press and then quickly release the volume button closest to the top button. Then, press and quickly release the volume button farthest from the top button. Then press and continue to hold the top button. If you have a Home button, press and hold both the Home and Power button at the same time. Continue to hold these buttons. If done correctly, you will see your iPad appear in iTunes or Finder. You can then select Restore. This will not delete your data.



Using DFU Mode as a Last-Ditch Effort if Screen is Not Turning On

A final last-ditch effort is entering the device into DFU Mode. However, this is a last-ditch effort for a couple of reasons. The first being is you will likely need to see your screen, which may create an obvious issue. Entering DFU mode also requires precision timing, so it can be a bit of hassle actually entering.

In essence, DFU mode helps a device get going again. DFU mode lets an iPad Pro experiencing problems to still have communication with iTunes or Finder. Typically DFU mode allows a device to see a restore, typically regardless of its condition. This is partially in thanks to DFU not activating the bootloader in iPadOS.

If Your iPad Pro Has Face ID

Time needed: 5 minutes If your iPad Pro has Face ID, hollow these steps. Plug your iPad Pro into a Mac or PC. Ensure that iTunes (PC and macOS Mojave) or Finder (macOS Catalina and later) is running properly. Turn off the iPad Pro, or ensure that it is turned off. Press and hold the Power button for three seconds, or until the screen turns black. While holding the power button, press and hold the volume down button. Continue to hold both buttons for 10 seconds. You will see the Apple logo if you did this incorrectly. Release the side button, but continue to hold the volume down button for five seconds. If you see the icon stating to plug the device into a machine, you’ve held it down too long. If you have a black but illuminated screen, your iPad Pro is successfully in DFU mode. You can then Restore the device using iTunes or Finder.

Again, you likely will have a difficult time doing this if your screen is black. However, giving it a try before contacting Apple support is at least worth a shot.

Enter DFU Mode If Your iPad Pro Has a Home Button

If your iPad Pro has a Home button, follow these steps to enter DFU mode.

Plug your iPad Pro into your Mac or PC. Ensure iTunes or Finder is running. You will need to use Finder is you are running macOS Catalina or later. Turn off your iPad by holding the power button for three seconds and sliding the Shut Down slier to the right. Or ensure that it is off. Press and hold the Power button for three seconds. Press and hold the Home button while keeping the Power button held down. Keep holding down both buttons for 10 seconds. If you see the Apple logo, you have held the buttons down for too long. You will need to try again. Let go of the Power button while keeping hold of the Home button for five seconds. If you see the screen asking for the iPad to connect to a screen, you will need to try again. If the iPad keeps a black screen that is illuminated, you’ve successfully entered DFU mode. You can Restore your device through iTunes or Finder.

It’s worth reiterating that these steps will obviously be hard to follow if your screen is completely black. However, it’s at least worth trying, for if your iPad Pro is still not turning on, you’re going to need to contact Apple Support. While this may be disheartening news, it is likely your last option if none of the above options will work.