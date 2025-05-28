How To Fix iPhone 16 Pro Max Screen Not Turning off When Idle

The iPhone 16 Pro Max isn’t exactly battery-friendly. Its massive 6.7-inch OLED display already draws a lot of power, especially with brighter colors and higher refresh rates. That’s why turning off the screen when idle makes a big difference. If your phone isn’t doing that automatically, start by checking if Always-On Display is enabled. And if that’s not the culprit, other settings like Auto-Lock, StandBy Mode, Attention-Aware Features, and Screen Pinning might be keeping your screen awake.

Here’s where you’ll find these settings.

1. Turn Off Always-On Display

Time needed: 5 minutes Always-On Display keeps essential info on-screen when idle. But on the iPhone, this can prevent the screen from fully powering down. It’s most prominent in low-light environments or while you’re charging. If the display doesn’t turn off at all, disabling this feature can shut off the panel after Auto-Lock timeouts. Open Settings > Display & Brightness. Tap Always On Display. Toggle it off.

2. Adjust Auto-Lock Settings

Auto-Lock controls how long your iPhone waits before putting the screen to sleep. The display won’t turn off without manual input if you set it to Never. This setting may carry over from Low Power Mode or Guided Access sessions. Indicate a specific timeout value to cut unnecessary screen-on time.

Go to Settings > Display & Brightness. Tap Auto-Lock.

Select a value like 30 Seconds or 1 Minute.

3. Disable StandBy Mode

StandBy turns your iPhone into a persistent display while charging in landscape. It’s triggered automatically, which can be confusing if you’ve recently used a MagSafe dock. This mode overrides Auto-Lock and keeps the screen active. If you’re not using it as a smart display, turning it off stops the screen from staying on.

Open Settings > StandBy. Toggle StandBy off.



4. Turn Off Attention-Aware Features

Your iPhone uses the Face ID camera to detect eye contact. If Attention-Aware is on, the system delays screen dimming if it thinks you’re still looking. This can keep the display on longer than the Auto-Lock setting allows, especially under bright lighting or off-angle views that confuse the sensor.

Go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode.

Enter your passcode. Scroll down and toggle Attention-Aware Features off.

5. Check for Guided Access

Guided Access locks your iPhone into a single app and disables Auto-Lock until the session ends. It’s useful for focused tasks or accessibility, but can be enabled unintentionally. Check if Guided Access is still running in the background.

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Guided Access. Toggle Guided Access off.

If active, triple-click the side button and end the session.

Some iOS 18 builds caused inconsistent screen timeout behavior, particularly when Always-On Display, StandBy, or Face ID features were active. Apple has released minor updates addressing these bugs. Installing the latest version can resolve idle display issues caused by system-level conflicts without changing any of your settings.

Open Settings > General > Software Update.

Download and install any available updates. Restart your device if prompted.

7. Reset All Settings

At this point, a factory reset might be your best bet. Just revert everything to their defaults since you can’t pinpoint the malfunctioning bug or hidden glitch. Doing so should clear all display-related preferences. Just remember to back up your device, or else you’ll lose it permanently.

Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap Reset > Reset All Settings.

Enter your passcode and confirm.

Call Apple Support should issues persist. They can guide you through more specific troubleshooting steps, and if necessary, hardware repair advice. Alternatively, here’s what you can do if Always On isn’t working on your iPhone.