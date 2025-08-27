iPhone Guide: Where to Find Your Passwords

Your iPhone securely saves Wi-Fi, app, and website passwords in iCloud Keychain, so you don’t have to remember them all. But when you need to log in on another device, or just forgot a password, you can quickly retrieve it right from Settings. Here’s a step-by-step guide.

Before you start

Update iOS: Make sure your iPhone is running the latest version for best security.

Make sure your iPhone is running the latest version for best security. Know your Face ID/Touch ID passcode: You’ll need it to view saved passwords.

You’ll need it to view saved passwords. Enable iCloud Keychain: Go to Settings ▸ [your name] ▸ iCloud ▸ Passwords and Keychain to sync across devices.

Go to to sync across devices. Check Safari AutoFill: Saved website passwords are stored under Safari.

How to find saved passwords on iPhone

1) Through Settings

Open Settings. Scroll down and tap Passwords. Authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode. You’ll see a searchable list of saved accounts and logins. Tap an entry to view the username and password.

2) Using Safari AutoFill

Open Safari and go to the login page of a site you’ve saved. Tap the username/password field. AutoFill will suggest your saved login. Tap to insert and log in instantly.

3) For Wi-Fi passwords

Go to Settings ▸ Wi-Fi. Tap the i (info) button next to the connected network. Tap the password field → authenticate with Face ID/Touch ID. Your Wi-Fi password will appear so you can copy or share it.

4) With Siri (shortcut method)

Say “Hey Siri, show my passwords.” → You’ll be taken straight to Settings ▸ Passwords, after authentication.

Tips

Use Search in Settings ▸ Passwords to quickly find accounts.

in Settings ▸ Passwords to quickly find accounts. Update weak or reused passwords —Apple will flag them with a warning.

—Apple will flag them with a warning. If you use third-party password managers (1Password, LastPass), they store logins in their own apps, not in iOS Passwords.

Copying passwords briefly stores them in your clipboard—be careful where you paste them.

FAQs

Can I export all my iPhone passwords?

Yes. Go to Settings ▸ Passwords ▸ Export Passwords, but be cautious—this file contains all logins. Are my passwords synced across devices?

Yes, if iCloud Keychain is enabled, they’ll appear on your iPad, Mac, and other devices signed into your Apple ID. How do I delete saved passwords?

In Settings ▸ Passwords, swipe left on an entry and tap Delete. Can Apple see my saved passwords?

No. Passwords are stored in iCloud Keychain, end-to-end encrypted, and only accessible with your device authentication. What if a password isn’t showing up?

It may not have been saved. Log in again on Safari and choose Save Password when prompted.

Summary (ordered steps)

Open Settings ▸ Passwords → authenticate → search for login. Use Safari AutoFill for website logins. Find Wi-Fi passwords under Settings ▸ Wi-Fi. Ask Siri to shortcut to saved passwords.

Conclusion

Your iPhone doubles as a secure password vault through iCloud Keychain. Whether you need a Wi-Fi password, an app login, or a website credential, you can find them quickly in Settings. With Face ID/Touch ID protection and iCloud sync, your passwords stay safe—and always within reach when you need them.