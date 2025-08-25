When an iPad refuses to boot or an update fails, Recovery Mode lets your computer reinstall iPadOS or restore the device. It’s safe to try, and in most cases an Update preserves your data. Below is the step-by-step for every iPad model with a Home button, Face ID, or Touch ID on the top button, plus how to do it on your Mac or PC.

Before You Start

Back up if you can: If the iPad still turns on, make a quick backup to iCloud or your computer first.

If the iPad still turns on, make a quick backup to iCloud or your computer first. Update your computer tools: Mac: Use Finder (works on macOS Catalina or later). Windows: Use Apple Devices (or iTunes if you still have it).

Use a reliable cable: USB-C ↔ USB-C (newer iPad/Mac) or Lightning/USB-C ↔ USB-A/C (older combos).

USB-C ↔ USB-C (newer iPad/Mac) or Lightning/USB-C ↔ USB-A/C (older combos). Know your Apple ID: After a full restore, Activation Lock will ask for it.

Identify Your iPad (for the right button combo)

No Home button (edge-to-edge screen): iPad Pro (2018+), iPad Air (4th gen+), iPad mini (6th gen), iPad (10th gen).

(edge-to-edge screen): iPad Pro (2018+), iPad Air (4th gen+), iPad mini (6th gen), iPad (10th gen). Home button (physical circular button): iPad (9th gen and earlier), iPad mini 1–5, iPad Air 1–3, older iPad Pro 2017 and earlier.

How to Put Your iPad in Recovery Mode (All Models)

1. iPads without a Home button (Face ID or Touch ID on top)

Connect the iPad to your Mac/PC with a cable. Quickly press and release Volume Up. Quickly press and release Volume Down. Press and hold the Top (Power) button. Keep holding as the screen goes black and keep holding until you see the recovery screen (cable + laptop icon). Release the button.

If you see the passcode screen instead of the recovery screen, repeat the steps and hold longer on step 4.

2. iPads with a Home button

Turn the iPad off (if possible). Hold the Home button and connect the iPad to your Mac/PC (keep holding Home). Keep holding the Home button until you see the recovery screen, then release.

How to Put Your iPad in Recovery Mode on Your Mac or Windows PC

Open Finder (Mac) or Apple Devices / iTunes (Windows). Select your iPad when it appears. You’ll see a prompt to Update or Restore. Update : Reinstalls iPadOS without erasing your data. Try this first.

: Reinstalls iPadOS your data. Try this first. Restore: Erases the iPad and installs the latest iPadOS; you can then restore from a backup. Let the process finish. If the download takes more than 15 minutes and the iPad exits Recovery Mode, put it back into Recovery Mode and run the action again.

Exit Recovery Mode: If you don’t want to proceed, disconnect the cable, then press and hold the Top (Power) button until the iPad restarts.

Tips

If Finder/Apple Devices can’t see the iPad , try a different USB port/cable and trust the computer if prompted.

, try a different USB port/cable and the computer if prompted. Stuck in a loop? Force restart the iPad, then try Recovery Mode again.

the iPad, then try Recovery Mode again. If Update fails repeatedly, use Restore (have a backup ready).

fails repeatedly, use (have a backup ready). After a Restore, you may be asked for the Apple ID that was previously used on the device ( Activation Lock ).

). Advanced only: If Recovery Mode won’t work, DFU mode is deeper and can help, but it wipes the device and the button timing is stricter.

FAQs

What’s the difference between Recovery Mode and DFU Mode?

Recovery Mode asks the computer to reinstall iPadOS (or restore) using the bootloader; DFU Mode goes one level deeper, bypassing the bootloader to reload firmware. Start with Recovery Mode—DFU is a last resort. Will I lose data in Recovery Mode?

Choosing Update tries to keep your data. Restore erases the iPad and requires a backup to get your data back. How long does it take?

Downloads can take 10–45 minutes depending on your internet. The install phase typically takes 10–20 minutes. My buttons don’t work—can I still restore?

You’ll need functional buttons for Recovery/DFU. If they’re broken, book a repair; you can still restore if the device will enter recovery with assistance at service. Windows asks for iTunes—what do I use now?

Use Apple Devices on modern Windows. If you still have iTunes, it also works for restores.

Summary (Ordered Steps)

Identify your iPad model (Home button or not). Connect to a Mac (Finder) or PC (Apple Devices/iTunes). Enter Recovery Mode with the correct button combo until you see the cable-to-laptop screen. In Finder/Apple Devices, choose Update first; if that fails, choose Restore. Let the process finish; if it times out, re-enter Recovery Mode and try again.

Conclusion

Recovery Mode is the iPad’s built-in safety net when updates or boots go wrong. Use the right button combo for your model, connect to your Mac or PC, and Update before you Restore. In most cases, that’s enough to bring a stubborn iPad back to life—without losing a thing.