Have you accidentally deleted the Workout app on your Apple Watch? Don’t worry, you can get it back. You won’t find it directly in the App Store, however, you can still download it with a few workarounds. Let’s check out everything you need to know.

How to Restore the Workout App on Apple Watch

1. Download from Safari

Time needed: 4 minutes You can get the Workout app link from Safari and then send it to your Apple Watch. Here’s how: Search the Workout App on your Safari Browser. Open it and copy & paste the link. Send the link to yourself via text message. You will get the link on your Apple Watch. Tap on it and download the Workout App.

2. Force Restart Apple Watch

Another method to bring back the Workout app is simply performing a force restart. Here is how you can do it:

Press and hold the Side button and the Digital Crown.

Wait until the screen turns black and the Apple logo appears. Then, release the button and wait for the watch to start again. Check if the Workout app is back.

3. Unpair and Pair Your Watch Again

Next, you can try unpairing your Apple Watch from your iPhone and then re-pairing it. This might fix any bugs or errors on the device. Here is how you can do it.

3.1 Unpair Apple Watch

Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone Then, go to the My Watch tab and select All Watches. Tap on the i icon beside your Apple Watch.

Choose Unpair Watch below.

Again, tap on Unpair to confirm.

Once it’s unpaired, you can proceed and pair it back again.

3.2 Pair Your Apple Watch

Make sure your iPhone is connected to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Then, bring your Apple Watch close to your iPhone. The message Use your iPhone to set up this Apple Watch will appear on the screen. Tap on Continue.

Bring the face of the Apple Watch in the viewfinder on your iPhone.



Wait for a few seconds for the watch to pair again. Then, you can back up all your data to your Apple Watch. Now, check and see if you have the Workout app on the watch.

Lastly, if none of the above methods work for you, you must contact the official Apple customer service via their website.

Let them know everything you have tried yet and all your issues. Then, follow all the troubleshooting steps they ask you to perform.