How to Scan a Document on iPhone [Latest Model]

You can scan a document on your iPhone quickly in less than a minute. Whether you want to digitize receipts, contracts, or handwritten notes, your iPhone (16, 15, 14, 13, and the previous generations) can do it all.

In this guide, I will show you the most effective methods to scan documents and share tips for the best results.

How to scan a document on an iPhone?

1. Using the Notes app

The Notes app is one of the easiest ways to scan documents on your iPhone.

Open the Notes app and create a new note or select an existing one. Tap the Clip icon above the keyboard and choose Scan Documents. Position your document in view of the camera. Your iPhone will automatically detect and scan it. If needed, tap the shutter button or press a volume button to manually capture the scan. Adjust the corners to fit the page, then tap Keep Scan. Tap Save to store the scan in your note.

You can also scan text directly into a note by selecting Scan Text. This allows you to insert scanned text into your note.

2. Using the Files app

If you want to store scans as PDFs in the Files app, follow these steps:

Open the Files app and navigate to the folder where you want to save the scan. Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner and select Scan Documents. Position your document in view of the camera. Your iPhone will automatically detect and scan it. Tap the shutter button or press a volume button if you want to capture it manually. Adjust the corners to fit the page, then tap Keep Scan. Tap Save to store the scan as a PDF in your chosen folder.

3. Using third-party scanning apps

For advanced features, third-party apps are useful:

Adobe Scan : Offers automatic text recognition, multiple file formats, and cloud storage integration.

: Offers automatic text recognition, multiple file formats, and cloud storage integration. Genius Scan : Provides batch scanning, document organization, and export options.

: Provides batch scanning, document organization, and export options. iScanner: Features enhanced scanning, PDF editing, and file management tools.

These apps are helpful for business or frequent scanning needs. They often include text recognition, batch scanning, and cloud storage support!

Tips for better scans

Use natural light to reduce shadows and glare.

Keep your iPhone steady by using both hands or a tripod.

Flatten your document to avoid distortion.

Use a contrasting background to help your iPhone detect edges.

Clean your camera lens to avoid blurry scans.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I scan a document without using the Notes or Files app?

Yes, you can use third-party apps like Adobe Scan or Genius Scan for scanning. They offer features such as text recognition and cloud storage integration. How do I scan a document from a photo in my gallery?

Some apps allow scanning from existing photos. Open the app, select the photo, and follow the prompts to scan and save the document. Can I sign a document after scanning it?

Yes, after scanning in the Notes app, use the Markup feature to add a signature. Tap the Share button, select Markup, and then add your signature. How can I convert a scanned document to a PDF?

Notes and Files apps save scans as PDFs by default. Third-party apps usually offer an export or save as PDF option.

Conclusion

And if the device is running low on storage, you can reduce the size of scanned documents on iPhone.