How to Scan QR Codes from Text Messages or Emails on iPhone

QR codes aren’t just printed on posters or menus anymore—they often show up in emails, texts, and even screenshots. Luckily, your iPhone can scan them just as easily as a physical code. Here’s how to open and use QR codes you receive digitally.

Before you start

Update iOS: Make sure you’re on the latest iOS version for the best QR support.

Enable QR scanning: Go to Settings ▸ Camera ▸ Scan QR Codes and make sure it's on.

Go to and make sure it’s on. Stable connection: Many QR codes open websites—Wi-Fi or cellular is required.

Many QR codes open websites—Wi-Fi or cellular is required. Be cautious: Don’t tap QR links from unknown or suspicious senders.

1) Scan a QR code from a text message

Open the Messages app. Tap the message containing the QR code image. Press and hold the QR code until a quick action menu appears. Tap the suggested action (e.g., Open in Safari, Add Contact, or Join Wi-Fi).

If the QR code is a photo attachment, you can also tap it → tap the View QR Code option that appears.

2) Scan a QR code from an email

Open the Mail app on your iPhone. Open the email with the QR code. Press and hold on the QR code image. A preview of the QR action (such as a link or event) will pop up. Tap to open.

3) Use the Photos app (if you saved the QR code)

If you saved a screenshot or image containing a QR code:

Open Photos. Select the image with the QR code. Tap and hold the QR code in the picture. A quick action menu will appear with the relevant link or option.

4) Use Control Center’s Code Scanner

Your iPhone also has a dedicated Code Scanner shortcut:

Open Control Center (swipe down from top-right). Tap Code Scanner. Point it at the QR code if printed, or use it to open links directly from messages when available.

For further reading, check out how to scan a QR code on a MacBook.

Tips

If the QR code won’t scan, zoom in on the image so it’s clear.

on the image so it’s clear. Dark Mode or low brightness can sometimes make codes harder to detect—brighten your screen.

or low brightness can sometimes make codes harder to detect—brighten your screen. Always double-check URLs before opening, especially from unknown senders.

Save QR codes you need later by taking a screenshot.

FAQs

Do I need a third-party app to scan QR codes in emails or texts?

No. iOS handles QR scanning natively through Camera, Messages, Mail, and Photos. Can my iPhone scan QR codes in screenshots?

Yes. Open the screenshot in Photos, tap and hold the code, and the option appears. Why won’t my iPhone recognize the QR code?

It may be blurry, cropped, or low-resolution. Try zooming in or ask the sender to resend. Are QR codes safe?

Most are fine, but bad actors sometimes use QR codes for phishing. Only scan codes from people or businesses you trust.

Summary (ordered steps)

Messages: Tap & hold QR code → select action. Mail: Open email → long-press QR code → tap link/action. Photos: Open screenshot/image → long-press QR code → quick action. Code Scanner: Add shortcut in Control Center for physical QR scanning.

Conclusion

Scanning a QR code in a text, email, or screenshot is just as easy as scanning one in real life. With iOS’s built-in features, you don’t need any extra apps—just long-press the QR code and follow the prompt. As always, stay cautious with unfamiliar links, but for tickets, menus, and invites, Apple makes QR scanning quick and seamless.