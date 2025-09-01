How to Take a Screenshot on iPad Pro: A Complete Guide

Learning how to take a screenshot on iPad Pro is useful for saving important information, sharing images, or keeping a record of content on your device.

In this guide, we will show you different ways to capture your screen using physical buttons, gestures, and the Apple Pencil. You will also learn how to edit and manage your screenshots effectively!

How to Take a Screenshot on iPad Pro?

1. Using Physical Buttons

For iPad Pro models without a Home button (2018 and later):

Press and release the Top button and the Volume Up button at the same time.

button and the button at the same time. You will see a flash, hear a shutter sound, and a thumbnail of the screenshot will appear in the lower-left corner.

For older iPad Pro models with a Home button:

Press and release the Top button and Home button at the same time.

button and button at the same time. A flash and shutter sound will confirm the screenshot.

2. Using Gestures (iPadOS 16 and Later)

iPadOS 16 introduced a gesture for taking screenshots:

Swipe diagonally from the bottom-left or bottom-right corner of the screen toward the center.

This will capture a screenshot without using physical buttons.

To enable this feature:

Go to Settings > Multitasking & Gestures. Turn on Swipe Finger from Corner. Choose Screenshot for either the Bottom Left Corner or Bottom Right Corner.

3. Using Apple Pencil

You can also use an Apple Pencil to take screenshots on your iPad.

Swipe diagonally from the bottom-left or bottom-right corner of the screen toward the center using your Apple Pencil.

This will capture a screenshot and open it in the Markup editor for editing.

To set this up:

Go to Settings > Apple Pencil. Enable Left Corner Swipe or Right Corner Swipe for Screenshot.

Tips for Managing and Editing Screenshots

Access Screenshots: Open the Photos app and go to Albums > Screenshots to view all your screenshots.

Open the Photos app and go to Albums > Screenshots to view all your screenshots. Edit Screenshots: Tap on a screenshot to open it in Markup mode, where you can draw, highlight, add text, and more.

Tap on a screenshot to open it in Markup mode, where you can draw, highlight, add text, and more. Save or Share: After editing, tap Done and choose to save to Photos or Files, or share via AirDrop, Email, or Messages.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where are my screenshots saved? Screenshots are automatically saved in the Photos app under Albums > Screenshots. Can I take a scrolling screenshot? Yes, in Safari, you can take a full-page screenshot. After taking a screenshot, tap the thumbnail, select Full Page, and then tap Done to save it as a PDF. How do I share a screenshot? Open the screenshot in the Photos app, tap the Share icon, and select your preferred sharing method. What if the screenshot feature is not working? Make sure your iPad is updated to the latest iPadOS version. If it still does not work, try restarting the device or resetting settings.

Summary

Physical Buttons: Press and release the Top and Volume Up buttons for newer iPad Pro models, or the Top and Home buttons for older models. Gestures: Enable Swipe Finger from Corner in Settings > Multitasking & Gestures for gesture-based screenshots. Apple Pencil: Use corner swipe gestures set in Settings > Apple Pencil to take screenshots with the Apple Pencil. Editing and Sharing: Use the Markup tool to edit screenshots and share them easily.

Conclusion

Taking screenshots on your iPad Pro is simple with multiple methods available. You can use physical buttons, gestures, or the Apple Pencil, depending on your preference. By following this guide, you can capture, edit, and share your screen content quickly and efficiently.

Also, if you have other models, find out how to take screenshots on all iPads!