Apple offers a quick way for you to share a Wi-Fi password on your iPhone without typing it. For sharing between Apple devices, turn on Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and bring them close to each other to see the setup prompt. For Android devices, you can use the QR codes in the Passwords app. We’ll talk about both methods in detail below.

How To Share Your WiFi Password on iPhone (2025)

One of the strongest suits of the Apple ecosystem is how connected devices are with each other. Thanks to this seamless integration, it’s super-easy to share passwords from iPhone to iPhone, iPad, or Mac. No typing passwords manually or other hassle, just a tap and you’re sorted.

How To Share Wi-Fi Password Between Apple Devices

Time needed: 5 minutes Once your devices are ready, follow the steps below: Connect the device sharing the password to the Wi-Fi network. On the other device that’s receiving the password, open Settings > Wi-Fi and select the Wi-Fi network you wish to connect to. You’ll see a pop-up window on the device asking you if you wish to share the password with the other device. Tap the Share Password button. The receiving device will automatically connect to the Wi-Fi network without typing the password manually. In case you can’t see the setup animation, you must restart your devices and try again.

Can You Reveal the Wi-Fi Password on an iPhone?

Yes, you can. While it’s pretty simple, some users feel the “Share password” prompt appears inconsistently; sometimes it appears, and sometimes it doesn’t. That’s because there are a few things you need to check to ensure everything goes smoothly when sharing Wi-Fi passwords with your friends or family.

Update your devices: Both devices should be running the latest software version.

Both devices should be running the latest software version. Turn on Bluetooth and Wi-Fi: Make sure Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are enabled on both devices.

Make sure Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are enabled on both devices. Turn off Personal Hotspot: None of the devices should be using Personal Hotspot, as it can interfere with password sharing.

None of the devices should be using Personal Hotspot, as it can interfere with password sharing. Verify Apple Account emails in Contacts: The email address you’re using for your Apple Account should be saved in the other person’s Contacts, and vice versa. To check which email address is associated with your Apple ID, go to Settings > [Your Name] and you’ll see the email address at the top.

The email address you’re using for your Apple Account should be saved in the other person’s Contacts, and vice versa. To check which email address is associated with your Apple ID, go to and you’ll see the email address at the top. Check Wi-Fi network: Make sure the device sharing the Wi-Fi password is unlocked and connected to the Wi-Fi network.

Make sure the device sharing the Wi-Fi password is unlocked and connected to the Wi-Fi network. Keep devices near: The sending and receiving devices must be in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi range of each other.

How To Share Wi-Fi Password From iPhone to Android

Previously, sharing passwords from an iPhone to an Android device used to be a hassle. You would have to install a QR code generator or set up a custom shortcut to create a QR code for sharing your passwords. Thankfully, that’s a thing of the past now.

With iOS 18, Apple finally made it easier to share a wireless network with your friends and family. The Passwords app now automatically generates a network QR code, without any extra steps. Just pull it up, let your Android friends scan it with their camera, and they will connect in seconds. And since the QR code option is available in the Passwords app, you can access it across all your Apple devices with iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia.

Here’s what you need to do:

Open the Passwords app on your iPhone running iOS 18. Unlock the app using your Face ID.

Tap Wi-Fi and you’ll see the list of networks you’ve previously connected to. From the list, tap the Wi-Fi network you wish to share the password for.

Now, tap Show Network QR Code, and it will show the code to join that network.

Share the generated QR code with your family or friends who need it.

