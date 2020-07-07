How to Show Battery Percentage on iPhone XR and iPhone 11

The graphic is all well and good, but sometimes you want to see the battery percentage on your iPhone XR. It’s easy to via the Control Center, and the method works on the iPhone 11 too.

Show Battery Percentage on iPhone XR and iPhone 11

The way to see how much battery you have left on iPhone XR or iPhone 11 is to open the Control Center. You do this by swiping down from your device’s top right-hand corner. The percentage then appears next to the battery icon. The screenshot is from an iPhone XR, but the method works on any iPhone X or later.

