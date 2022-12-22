For a limited time, A Charlie Brown Christmas is available to stream to everyone, and we’re taking a look at how to watch the celebrated holiday special without the need for an Apple TV+ subscription. Outside of the free streaming window, this guide will also show you how can get a free trial of Apple TV+.

Available worldwide, users are able to stream A Charlie Brown Christmas for a limited time without an Apple TV+ subscription. Here’s how.

How to Stream ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ on Apple TV+

For many, watching A Charlie Brown Christmas can be a holiday tradition. However, while the special is famous for airing on public-access television, Apple purchasing the rights to the Peanuts catalog has brought about some changes (via 9to5Mac). While the special did air on PBS in 2020 and 2021, this year, Apple is choosing to stream it themselves.

While A Charlie Brown Christmas isn’t airing on television this year, it is available to anyone, even without the need for an Apple TV+ subscription. Available Dec. 22 through Dec. 25, audiences can stream the Peanuts special for free.

To view the special, simply follow these steps:

Time needed: 5 minutes. How to access “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on Apple TV+. Make sure that you have an Apple ID. If you need to, you can create one here. Use the Apple TV+ app on your Apple device, such as iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. Most Smart TVs should have the Apple TV app available. It is also available on Playstation and Xbox consoles. Audiences can also use a streaming device, such as a Roku or Amazon Fire Stick. You can also watch the special through your web browser at tv.apple.com. Again, you will need an Apple ID to watch the special.

Log in with your Apple ID into any of the Apple TV+ apps that are available from this list. Select A Charlie Brown Christmas, or search for it in the search bar.

Of course, you will need a subscription if you want to watch anything else on the streaming service. With the holidays right around the corner, there’s plenty of ways to celebrate the season with Apple TV+. The new holiday movie Spirited, starring Octavia Spencer, Will Ferrel and Ryan Reynolds is sure to get anyone into the season, whereas the new special The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse is premiering Christmas Day.

If you want to enjoy Apple TV+ throughout the year, it is available for $6.99 per month, or it can also be bundled with the Apple One plan. You can also share your subscription with up to six family members in thanks to Family Sharing.

For those that like to try before they buy, your Apple ID can also get you a seven-day free trial to Apple TV+.

Be sure to follow The Mac Observer for more tips and tricks.