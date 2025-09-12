Take a Landscape Selfie With iPhone 17 [Step-by-Step]

Apple introduced the Center Stage front camera with the iPhone 17, making selfies smarter and easier than ever. Thanks to its square sensor, you can now capture wide landscape selfies without rotating your phone.

This upgrade gives you a more comfortable, natural grip while including more of the background or group in your shots. The camera automatically adapts, so all you need to do is focus on smiling!

How to Take a Landscape Selfie with the iPhone 17?

Here’s how you can take a wide landscape selfie using the new Center Stage camera:

Open the Camera app on your iPhone 17. Switch to the front camera. Hold the phone vertically in your hand. Frame yourself and the background naturally. The AI will automatically adjust the field of view and orientation to capture a landscape selfie as needed. Tap the Shutter button or set a timer for a hands-free selfie.

(Image source: Apple)

Thinking of upgrading? Discover how the iPhone 17, Pro, Pro Max, and Air stack up.

Tips for Better Landscape Selfies

Use natural light for sharper, clearer results.

Step back slightly to let Center Stage’s AI expand the field of view.

Keep the phone steady with both hands for less motion blur.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I have to enable a landscape selfie mode manually? No, the iPhone 17 automatically handles it. Just hold the phone vertically, and the AI decides whether to capture in portrait or landscape. How does Center Stage help in group selfies? It uses AI to automatically widen the field of view and even shift to landscape framing to fit everyone in. Does this work for video selfies, too? Yes, you can record ultra-stabilized videos in both portrait and landscape without rotating your iPhone. What’s the resolution for selfies on iPhone 17? The front camera supports up to 18MP photos and 4K HDR video, ensuring high detail and clarity.

Summary

Open the Camera app and switch to the front camera. Hold the phone vertically. Position yourself or your group in frame. The AI automatically adjusts the landscape framing. Take the selfie.

Conclusion

With the iPhone 17 Center Stage front camera, landscape selfies no longer require rotating your phone. The AI-driven sensor does the work for you, expanding the frame and shifting orientation automatically. Whether it’s a solo shot or a group moment, you get natural, wide selfies with less effort and more detail.

If you want to level up your camera game, discover all the filmmaker features in iPhone 17 Pro!