iPhone 17 base vs Air, Pro and Max models: Which one to buy?

Apple launched the iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025. The company moved key Pro features like 120Hz ProMotion and a 256GB base into every model. That change makes your decision about design, camera tools, and battery rather than raw display or storage.

iPhone 17 vs Air vs Pro vs Pro Max

Design and display

The iPhone 17 uses a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with ProMotion and Ceramic Shield 2. The Air targets thinness with a 6.5-inch panel in a 5.6mm titanium-aluminum body. The Pro and Pro Max keep the same high brightness and ProMotion while adding a horizontal camera bar and a vapor chamber for thermal control.

Performance and power

The iPhone 17 and Air run on the A19 with 8GB of RAM. The Air adds N1 and C1X chips for faster wireless. The Pro and Pro Max use the A19 Pro with 12GB of RAM and larger Neural Engines for on-device AI. Their vapor chamber prevents thermal throttling during long jobs.

Cameras

The iPhone 17 ships a dual 48MP Fusion system with Main and Ultra Wide lenses and an 18MP front camera. The Air trims lenses to a single 48MP main camera to keep thinness. The Pro and Pro Max offer a triple 48MP system and an 8x optical telephoto. Pro features such as ProRes RAW and Apple Log 2 remain exclusive to the Pro tier.

Battery and endurance

Battery capacity highlights differ sharply. The iPhone 17 lists 3,692 mAh. The Air drops to 3,149 mAh and relies on a silicon-anode design for efficiency. The Pro offers about 4,252 mAh. The Pro Max reaches 5,088 mAh, the first iPhone above 5,000 mAh, and offers the best runtime.

Price and storage

Model 256GB 512GB 1TB 2TB iPhone 17 $799 $999 iPhone Air $999 $1,199 $1,399 iPhone 17 Pro $1,099 $1,299 $1,499 iPhone 17 Pro Max $1,199 $1,399 $1,599 $1,999

Which one should you buy?

iPhone 17 : Best value. Choose this if you want flagship features at a balanced price.

: Best value. Choose this if you want flagship features at a balanced price. iPhone 17 Air : Choose this if thinness, weight, and feel matter more than camera versatility or maximum battery life.

: Choose this if thinness, weight, and feel matter more than camera versatility or maximum battery life. iPhone 17 Pro : Choose this if you shoot and edit or run heavy AI tasks on-device. The extra RAM and cooling matter.

: Choose this if you shoot and edit or run heavy AI tasks on-device. The extra RAM and cooling matter. iPhone 17 Pro Max: Choose this if you want the largest screen, best battery life, and the full Pro camera and performance package.

Pre-orders open September 12. Availability begins September 19 in many markets.

Final take: the baseline iPhone 17 now covers the needs of most buyers. The Air exists for a narrower audience that prioritizes form and portability. The Pro and Pro Max remain the only models that deliver genuinely unique creative tools and sustained performance. If you use your phone as a professional camera, editing rig, or on-device AI workstation, spend up. If you use it for everything else, you will find the new iPhone 17 both capable and cost-effective.