10 Surefire Signs to Spot Fake AirPods and AirPods Pro

Buying AirPods from a marketplace or a friend can be a gamble. The good news: you can verify most pairs in minutes using your iPhone or iPad, no special tools or apps required. Below are the most reliable checks, in the order we recommend doing them.

Before you start

Use an iPhone/iPad signed in to your Apple ID. Keep Bluetooth and Wi-Fi on.

Keep Bluetooth and Wi-Fi on. Charge everything to ~50%+. Low batteries can hide firmware and Find My features.

Low batteries can hide firmware and Find My features. Know the model family. AirPods (2nd/3rd gen), AirPods Pro (1st/2nd), and AirPods Max have different features; cases may be Lightning or USB-C depending on the model and year.

AirPods (2nd/3rd gen), AirPods Pro (1st/2nd), and AirPods Max have different features; cases may be Lightning or USB-C depending on the model and year. Remember: Counterfeits can spoof names and icons. Use several checks—not just one.

Steps: How to check if AirPods are fake (do these in order)

1) Connect and open the dedicated AirPods settings page

With the case lid open and AirPods inside, hold them near your iPhone. Tap Connect when the setup animation appears. Go to Settings ▸ [your AirPods name] (or Settings ▸ Bluetooth ▸ ⓘ next to your AirPods).

What you should see: A full settings page with options like Automatic Ear Detection, Noise Control (for Pro), Personalized Spatial Audio, Adaptive/Conversation Awareness (Pro 2), and Ear Tip Fit Test (Pro). If most of these are missing or mislabeled for your model, that’s a red flag.

2) Check the “Cannot Verify AirPods” alert

When pairing, genuine devices should not show a “Cannot Verify AirPods” / “Not Genuine” warning. If you see this alert, it’s a strong indicator the unit is counterfeit.

Image credit: Apple

3) Verify serial numbers the right way

In Settings ▸ [AirPods], note the Serial Number (and Model Number). For AirPods Pro 2, each earbud has its own serial (printed inside the stem hinge area) and the case has another. It’s normal if the case serial differs from the buds. Mismatched or obviously repeated serials across unrelated parts are a warning sign.

4) Confirm firmware/version info

Still in the AirPods settings page, look for Firmware Version. Genuine units show a normal-looking version string (for example, “6F**”). Fakes often show blanks, nonsense entries, or never change after long use.

5) Test Find My and precise-finding features

Open Find My ▸ Devices and look for your AirPods. You should see Play Sound, Find Nearby/Precision Finding (on supported models/cases), and Notify When Left Behind. AirPods Pro 2 (with a UWB case) support Precision Finding for the case and play a tone from the case speaker. Missing or broken Find My features = red flag.

6) Toggle model-specific features

AirPods Pro (any): Try Ear Tip Fit Test and Noise Control (ANC/Transparency).

Try and (ANC/Transparency). AirPods Pro 2: Try Adaptive Audio , Conversation Awareness , and Mute/Unmute from the AirPods settings or Control Center.

Try , , and from the AirPods settings or Control Center. AirPods (3rd gen): Check Spatial Audio and Head Tracking options.

Fake pairs may expose only generic toggles, or the controls won’t behave as expected.

7) Inspect the case and hardware details

Build and hinge: Apple’s case hinge is tight and smooth; poor machining, rattles, or rough seams are suspect.

Apple’s case hinge is tight and smooth; poor machining, rattles, or rough seams are suspect. Markings: Inside the lid you’ll find clean laser text (model/serial and “Designed by Apple in California”). Blurry or misaligned text is a bad sign.

Inside the lid you’ll find clean laser text (model/serial and “Designed by Apple in California”). Blurry or misaligned text is a bad sign. AirPods Pro 2 case: Should have lanyard loop and speaker grilles on the bottom; status LED on the front; Find My support out of the box.

Should have and on the bottom; status LED on the front; support out of the box. Fit & finish: Magnets should align perfectly; lid should close flush; no loose caps or off-white plastics.

8) Listen for force-sensor clicks and gesture behavior

Genuine stems use a force sensor (a subtle “click” feel) for play/pause and mode changes; counterfeit units often rely on simple taps with inconsistent response.

9) Check the Battery widget for per-item readings

Open the Batteries widget. Real AirPods show separate percentages for Left, Right, and Case (when appropriate). Fakes may report odd or frozen percentages.

10) Sanity-check the packaging (last, not first)

Packaging can be convincing, but tells include: mismatched fonts, off-center printing, missing regulatory marks, and low-quality accessory bags/cables. Treat packaging as a supporting clue, not proof.

If you finally realized that the AirPods you bought were counterfeit, return them immediately and ask for a refund.

Tips

Use multiple checks. One pass is never enough; combine software and hardware tests.

One pass is never enough; combine software and hardware tests. Test with another iPhone. If features vanish on a second device, it’s not a glitch—it’s likely fake.

If features vanish on a second device, it’s not a glitch—it’s likely fake. Don’t rely on price or reviews alone. Photos and ratings can be faked; your device’s Settings cannot.

Photos and ratings can be faked; your device’s Settings cannot. Keep your receipt. If you need to dispute a purchase, documentation helps.

If you need to dispute a purchase, documentation helps. Update iOS. Newer iOS versions improve counterfeit detection prompts.

FAQs

Do fake AirPods show up with the Apple pop-up animation?

Some do. The animation can be spoofed. That’s why you should continue with Settings, firmware, and Find My checks. My AirPods Pro 2 case serial doesn’t match the earbuds—are they fake?

Not necessarily. Apple assigns different serials to the case and the individual earbuds. What’s suspicious is reused or invalid serials. I see “Cannot Verify AirPods.” Are they definitely fake?

It’s a strong indicator they aren’t genuine Apple hardware. While rare glitches happen, the alert generally means counterfeit or unsupported parts. Can fakes pass one or two checks?

Yes. High-quality counterfeits may pass the animation and even show a model name. They typically fail deeper checks: firmware, Find My, noise control features, or serial formatting. Will Find My always work with genuine AirPods?

All modern genuine AirPods appear in Find My; advanced Precision Finding requires supported hardware (like the UWB case on AirPods Pro 2).

Summary (ordered steps)

Pair and open Settings ▸ [AirPods] to confirm a full, model-appropriate settings page. Watch for “Cannot Verify AirPods” alerts. Record and check serials (buds vs case) and model numbers. Confirm firmware version appears and updates over time. Open Find My and test Play Sound/Precision Finding/Left Behind. Run Ear Tip Fit Test, ANC/Transparency, Adaptive/Conversation Awareness where applicable. Inspect hinge, laser markings, magnets, speaker grilles (Pro 2). Test force-sensor clicks and the Batteries widget readings. Review packaging only as supporting evidence.

Conclusion

Real AirPods prove themselves in software first: the dedicated settings page, firmware, Find My, and model-specific features are hard to fake consistently. Hardware polish, hinge, fit, markings, back that up. Use several checks in a row and you’ll confidently tell genuine from counterfeit, whether you’re inspecting AirPods, AirPods (3rd gen), or AirPods Pro 2 with the UWB case.