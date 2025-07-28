How to Transfer WhatsApp Data from Android to iPhone 16

Need to transfer WhatsApp chats from your Android phone to your new iPhone 16? Even though Android and iOS don’t always play nicely, WhatsApp has made it possible to move your chat history using the official Move to iOS method. And if that doesn’t work, there are third-party tools that can help too. In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to successfully move your data.

How to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 16

Step 1: Use Move to iOS for WhatsApp Transfer

The easiest and most official method is using Apple’s Move to iOS app, available on the Google Play Store. It supports WhatsApp migration during your iPhone’s initial setup.

To begin, install Move to iOS on your Android device. During your iPhone 16’s setup process, choose Move Data from Android when prompted. Your iPhone will generate a code; enter that into the Move to iOS app on your Android phone.

After establishing the connection, you’ll see an option to transfer WhatsApp. Select it and wait for the data to be prepared and moved. Once the process finishes, continue setting up your iPhone 16. After reaching the Home screen, download WhatsApp from the App Store, sign in using the same phone number you used on Android, and follow the on-screen prompts to complete the import.

This method works well, but there are a few caveats. You must use the same phone number on both devices. Also, the transfer only moves your local chat history. Media and messages are restored on-device, but they will start backing up to iCloud only after the transfer is complete. Also, Google Drive backups from Android do not carry over.

Step 2: Complete Activation and Sync on iPhone 16

Once you’ve logged into WhatsApp on your iPhone 16, it will take a moment to finalize the transfer. Your chats should appear as they were on Android. Keep in mind that call history, stickers, and certain settings may not fully sync. From this point forward, WhatsApp on iPhone will use iCloud for backups instead of Google Drive, so be sure to enable iCloud Backup in Settings to avoid future data loss.

Step 3: Use Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer as a Reliable Alternative

If the Move to iOS method fails, freezes, or simply isn’t available (for example, if your iPhone 16 is already set up), a third-party solution can fill the gap. Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer is a dedicated WhatsApp migration tool that supports full transfer of chats, images, videos, emojis, voice notes, and even attachments across devices with different operating systems.

You’ll need to install the software on a Mac or Windows PC and connect both devices via USB. The software guides you through the process, preserving your WhatsApp data with minimal effort and no factory reset. This is especially helpful if you’re moving from a Samsung or Xiaomi phone, or if you have multiple WhatsApp accounts or large media files that need to be intact.

This premium tool also allows selective transfer, backup, and restore, something the official methods don’t yet support.

Tips for Transferring WhatsApp Successfully

Charge both devices fully before beginning the transfer process.

before beginning the transfer process. Use the same phone number on both Android and iPhone — this is mandatory for Move to iOS.

on both Android and iPhone — this is mandatory for Move to iOS. Avoid setting up the iPhone before transfer , or you may need to reset it to use Move to iOS.

, or you may need to reset it to use Move to iOS. Use a strong Wi-Fi network to speed up the transfer and avoid connection drops.

to speed up the transfer and avoid connection drops. Back up Android WhatsApp chats locally before beginning in case anything goes wrong.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will my WhatsApp photos and videos also transfer? Yes, both Move to iOS and iCareFone Transfer preserve media. However, some stickers and custom wallpapers might not appear exactly the same. Do I need to use the same phone number on the new iPhone? Yes, both devices must use the same WhatsApp phone number for the transfer to work correctly. Will my old Google Drive backup transfer to iCloud? No, backups do not sync between platforms. Once you move to iPhone, you’ll begin creating new backups on iCloud. What happens if Move to iOS fails? If the connection is interrupted or the process hangs, you can either retry the transfer or use a third-party tool like iCareFone Transfer to pick up where you left off.





Summary

Move to iOS is the official and free way to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 16. You must use the same phone number and transfer during iPhone setup. If you want to avoid resets or need full control over your data, Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer is a reliable premium option. Your WhatsApp chats, photos, and videos can all be preserved. Just follow the steps carefully.

Conclusion

With Apple’s Move to iOS tool and WhatsApp’s cross-platform support, most users can carry over their chats without issue, as long as they follow the correct steps and use the same phone number. For those who need more flexibility, especially when the official method fails, Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer is a dependable solution that ensures your entire WhatsApp history makes the jump intact. No matter which path you choose, your conversations don’t have to stay behind.