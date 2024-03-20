How To Quickly Update AirTag Firmware [2024]

A new firmware update is available for AirTag users, though some will have to wait a couple of weeks to receive it. Keeping your devices up to date is pretty smart for a number of reasons, so let’s take a quick look at updating your AirTags.

NOTE Note: This 2.0.73 firmware update is rolling out to users incrementally. Users may need to wait until March 26, April 2, or April 9 to receive the firmware update.

Apple has released build number 2A73 firmware for AirTag. This is the first firmware update for the devices since Oct. 2023, and as of this writing, Apple has yet to reveal the release notes for this update.

To update your AirTag, all you need to do is ensure that your AirTag is within range of your iPhone, which will start the firmware update. Note that updates cannot be manually initiated; they automatically occur when your AirTag is in range of your iPhone within the update’s release window.

If you need to check what firmware your AirTags are sporting, you can do so easily through the Find My app. Simply open the app, and select Items at the bottom, tap your AirTag, and then tap the name again on the next screen. The firmware version will be located next to the serial number.

You may also want to know how to check your AirTag battery life on your iPad or iPhone.