How to Use Apple Pencil: Tips, Setup & Features

If you are wondering how to use an Apple Pencil on your iPad, you are not alone. This smart accessory is designed to make note-taking, drawing, marking up documents, and navigating apps faster and more natural.

Whether you are a student writing class notes, a designer sketching, or a professional reviewing PDFs, the Apple Pencil can change the way you work with your iPad!

How to Use the Apple Pencil?

Step 1: Identify Your Apple Pencil Type

There are four main versions of the Apple Pencil, and knowing which one you have will help you follow the right setup.

The first-generation Apple Pencil charges using a Lightning connector.

The second-generation attaches magnetically to the side of your iPad and charges wirelessly.

The USB-C model is an affordable version with limited features, such as no pressure sensitivity.

The Apple Pencil Pro is the latest model with advanced features such as squeeze, hover, and haptic feedback.

Also, learn about Apple Pencil compatibility to find out which one works with your iPad.

Step 2: Pair and Charge

Pairing and charging are different depending on the version.

First generation connects by plugging into the iPad’s Lightning port.

Second generation and Pro pair instantly when you attach them magnetically to the iPad.

USB-C Pencil needs to be connected to a USB-C port on the iPad for charging.

Attaching and charging Apple Pencil with iPad

Step 3: Check Battery and Settings

Check Battery

It is important to monitor your Apple Pencil battery.

For second-generation and Pro models, you can check battery percentage in Today View. Here’s how:

From your iPad Home Screen, swipe right to open the Today View. Scroll down and tap Edit (or Edit Widgets on newer iPadOS versions). Find and add the Batteries widget to Today View. Once added, the widget will show the battery percentage of your iPad and connected accessories, including Apple Pencil.

For the first generation, connect it to the iPad to see the charging status.

Check and optimize settings

In the iPad settings, you can also customize Apple Pencil controls. For example, the second generation and Pro allow you to change what a double-tap does, such as switching tools or showing the color palette. The Pro also adds squeeze actions, barrel-roll controls, and even haptic feedback for a more natural feel.

Open the Settings app on your iPad. Scroll down and tap Apple Pencil. If you have the 2nd generation, choose what the double-tap gesture does (switch tools, show color palette, or erase). If you have the Apple Pencil Pro, set up additional controls: Squeeze : Assign quick actions like showing the tool palette.

: Assign quick actions like showing the tool palette. Barrel Roll : Adjust brush angle in supported apps.

: Adjust brush angle in supported apps. Haptic Feedback: Turn it on or off depending on your preference. Test the new gestures in an app like Notes or Procreate to make sure they work as expected.

Step 4: Write, Sketch, Mark Up

This is where the Apple Pencil becomes useful in real life.

Note-taking : Students can write directly in the Notes app or use apps like Notability and GoodNotes. Handwriting feels natural, and you can convert it into typed text using the Scribble feature.

: Students can write directly in the Notes app or use apps like Notability and GoodNotes. Handwriting feels natural, and you can convert it into typed text using the Scribble feature. Drawing and Design : Artists and designers can use apps like Procreate or Adobe Fresco. The Pencil responds to pressure and tilt, so shading and line thickness feel like traditional tools.

: Artists and designers can use apps like Procreate or Adobe Fresco. The Pencil responds to pressure and tilt, so shading and line thickness feel like traditional tools. Marking Up Documents : Professionals can open PDFs, highlight important parts, sign contracts, or write quick comments directly on the file.

: Professionals can open PDFs, highlight important parts, sign contracts, or write quick comments directly on the file. Navigation: You can use Apple Pencil to scroll, tap, and move around the iPad. If you prefer to use it only for drawing, you can turn on the setting called “Only Draw with Apple Pencil.”

Drawing with an Apple Pencil

Step 5: Explore Advanced Features

If you have an Apple Pencil Pro or a newer iPad, you can try advanced options.

Hover lets you preview where the Pencil will touch before it makes contact.

lets you preview where the Pencil will touch before it makes contact. Squeeze actions allow you to quickly switch tools or trigger shortcuts.

allow you to quickly switch tools or trigger shortcuts. Barrel roll can change brush angle in drawing apps, giving even more control.

Step 6: Protect and Handle Carefully

Apple Pencil tips wear out over time, so replacing them when they feel less responsive is a good idea. Store your Pencil in a safe place, ideally attached magnetically or in a case. Avoid pressing too hard on the screen to prevent damage.

Tips

Use a matte screen protector for a paper-like feel when writing or sketching.

Experiment with different apps. Each app uses Apple Pencil in its own way, from creative tools to productivity.

If the Pencil feels slippery at first, try a silicone grip or tip cover.

Practice daily for smoother handwriting and drawing accuracy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use Apple Pencil on any iPad? No, Apple Pencil only works with certain iPad models. Make sure your iPad is compatible before buying. Does Apple Pencil need Bluetooth? Yes, pairing requires Bluetooth. Keep Bluetooth on for continuous use. Can I replace the Apple Pencil tip? Yes, the tips are replaceable. If your Pencil starts to feel rough or less accurate, simply replace the tip. Is Apple Pencil good for everyday navigation? Yes, you can use it for tapping and scrolling, but most people prefer it for writing, drawing, and precision tasks.

Summary

Identify which Apple Pencil you have Pair and charge correctly based on the model Check battery and adjust settings to suit your workflow Use it for writing, drawing, navigation, and document markup Explore advanced features like hover, squeeze, and barrel roll if supported Protect your Pencil and replace tips when needed

Conclusion

The Apple Pencil is not just a stylus. It is a versatile tool that adapts to different needs, whether you want to jot down quick notes, create detailed artwork, or sign important documents.

Once you set it up and explore its features, you will find that it makes your iPad feel more like a real notebook, sketchpad, and professional workstation combined.

If you want to explore other options, discover the top-rated Apple Pencil alternatives in the market!