Apple Pencil Compatibility: The Complete Guide

Choosing the right Apple Pencil for your iPad can be confusing because not every model works with every iPad. Since Apple has released four different Pencil models, it is important to know which one pairs with your device.

This guide explains compatibility step by step, covers each generation of Apple Pencil, and includes practical tips to make sure you buy the right one!

Apple Pencil compatibility explained

There are four Apple Pencil models available today:

Apple Pencil (1st generation)

Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

Apple Pencil (USB-C, 2023)

Apple Pencil Pro (2024)

Each works only with certain iPads. Below are the details for each generation.

Apple Pencil (1st generation)

Uses a Lightning connector for charging and pairing your Apple Pencil with the iPad.

Compatible with: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st and 2nd gen) iPad Pro 10.5-inch and 9.7-inch iPad Air (3rd gen) iPad mini (5th gen) iPad (6th to 9th gen) iPad (10th gen, with USB-C to Lightning adapter)

To pair, remove the cap and plug it directly into the iPad’s Lightning port (or use the adapter with newer models).

Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

Attaches magnetically to the side of the iPad for charging and pairing.

Supports double-tap for quick tool changes.

Compatible with: iPad Pro 11-inch (1st to 4th gen) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd to 6th gen) iPad Air (4th and 5th gen) iPad mini (6th gen)



Apple Pencil (USB-C)

Released in 2023, charges via USB-C.

Works with almost all iPads that feature a USB-C port.

Compatible with: iPad Pro models (2018 and later) iPad Air (4th and 5th gen, M2 and M3) iPad mini (6th gen, A17 Pro) iPad (10th and 11th gen)

Supports hover features on compatible iPad Pro models.

Apple Pencil Pro

Launched in 2024 with new features like squeeze and roll controls, haptic feedback, and Find My support.

Attaches magnetically and charges wirelessly.

Compatible only with the newest iPads: iPad Pro 11-inch and 13-inch (M4) iPad Air 11-inch and 13-inch (M2 and M3) iPad mini (A17 Pro)



Quick compatibility table

Apple Pencil model Compatible iPads (main ones) 1st generation iPad Pro (older models), iPad Air 3, iPad mini 5, iPad 6–9, iPad 10 (with adapter) 2nd generation iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 (newer gens), iPad Air 4–5, iPad mini 6 USB-C (2023) Any USB-C iPad, including Pro, Air, mini, standard Pro (2024) Latest iPad Pro M4, iPad Air M2/M3, iPad mini A17 Pro

Tips for choosing the right Apple Pencil

Check your iPad model first : Go to Settings → General → About → Model Name.

: Go to Settings → General → About → Model Name. Do not assume newer Pencils work everywhere : Pencil Pro only works with the newest iPads.

: Pencil Pro only works with the newest iPads. Think about your usage : For note-taking, the USB-C Pencil may be enough. For design or art, the 2nd gen or Pro is better.

: For note-taking, the USB-C Pencil may be enough. For design or art, the 2nd gen or Pro is better. Buy an adapter if needed : iPad (10th gen) requires a USB-C to Lightning adapter for the 1st gen Pencil.

: iPad (10th gen) requires a USB-C to Lightning adapter for the 1st gen Pencil. Consider future upgrades: If planning to upgrade your iPad soon, check which Pencil will also be supported by the newer model.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I find out which iPad I own? Go to Settings → General → About → Model Name. This will show exactly which generation of iPad you have. Can I use one Apple Pencil on multiple iPads? Yes, but only if those iPads are compatible with the same Pencil model. Does the Apple Pencil Pro work with older iPads? No. It requires special hardware only available in the latest iPads. Is there a cheaper alternative to the Apple Pencil? Yes, there are third-party styluses, but they may not support pressure sensitivity, tilt, or advanced features.

Summary

There are four Apple Pencil models, each tied to specific iPads. The 1st gen works with older iPads and some newer ones with an adapter. The 2nd gen pairs with iPads that support magnetic charging. The USB-C Pencil works with almost all USB-C iPads. The Pro is exclusive to the latest iPad Pro, Air, and mini models.

Conclusion

Apple Pencil compatibility can seem tricky at first, but once you know your iPad model, it becomes simple. Matching the right Pencil to your iPad ensures smooth performance, proper charging, and access to the features you need.

Before buying, double-check compatibility so you get the best value and experience.

If you are looking to explore other options, discover the top Apple Pencil alternatives for your iPad!