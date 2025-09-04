Cellular on Apple Watch: How to Set Up & Use

If you are wondering how to set up and use cellular on your Apple Watch, you have come to the right place. With a cellular model, your watch can make calls, send texts, stream music, and use apps even when your iPhone is not around.

This guide will walk you through the steps to enable and use cellular on your Apple Watch, along with useful tips to make everything easier!

How to Use Cellular on Apple Watch?

Step 1: Check compatibility

Your Apple Watch must be a GPS + Cellular model.

Your iPhone and Apple Watch should be updated to the latest software.

You need a carrier that supports Apple Watch cellular service and a compatible mobile plan.

Step 2: Set up cellular using the iPhone Watch app

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Go to My Watch. Tap Cellular and then Set Up Cellular. Follow the instructions from your carrier to complete the setup.

Step 3: Activate cellular later if needed

If you skipped cellular setup during initial pairing, you can always activate it later in the Watch app. The process is the same and only takes a few minutes.

Step 4: Confirm your number

Your watch will use the same phone number as your iPhone. Some carriers may assign a secondary number internally for billing, but your main number remains the same.

Step 5: Turn cellular on or off

Swipe up on your watch face to open Control Center. Tap the cellular icon. Green means cellular is active, white means the watch is using your iPhone or Wi-Fi.

Cellular icon in Control Center (Image source: Apple)

Step 6: Use your watch independently

Once cellular is active, you can make calls, send messages, ask Siri, get directions, listen to music, or receive notifications without carrying your iPhone.

Step 7: Use international roaming

On supported Apple Watch models running watchOS 9.1 or later, you can enable roaming while traveling. Contact your carrier to confirm support and activate it.

Step 8: Manage or remove your plan

To change or remove a cellular plan, open the Watch app on your iPhone, tap My Watch, then Cellular, and choose to remove or manage your plan. You can also remove the plan when unpairing your watch.

Tips

Add the Cellular complication to your watch face for quick signal checks.

Turn off cellular when not needed to extend battery life.

Keep both devices updated for smooth connectivity.

Contact your carrier before traveling abroad to check if roaming works on your watch.

If cellular is not working, restart both your iPhone and Apple Watch.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does my Apple Watch need a separate number? No. Your watch shares the same phone number as your iPhone, even if your carrier assigns a temporary internal number for billing. Will cellular drain the battery faster? Yes. Calls, streaming, and app usage on cellular consume more power compared to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Can I force my watch to use cellular instead of Wi-Fi or Bluetooth? Yes. You can turn off Wi-Fi on the watch and disable Bluetooth on your iPhone to make the watch rely on cellular. Do I still need an iPhone if my Apple Watch has cellular? Yes, you need an iPhone for setup and updates. After that, the watch can work independently in most situations, but certain features may still require the iPhone.

Summary

Make sure you have a GPS + Cellular model and a supported plan. Use the Watch app on iPhone to set up and activate cellular. Turn cellular on or off from Control Center on the watch. Add a Cellular complication for quick access. Manage or remove your plan in the Watch app. Remember that cellular devices use more power and lead to faster battery drain on the Apple Watch. Enable roaming if traveling internationally.

Conclusion

Learning how to use cellular on the Apple Watch is straightforward once you know the steps. With setup complete, your watch can stay connected even without your iPhone, making life more convenient.

Whether you are running outdoors, traveling, or simply leaving your phone behind, cellular keeps you connected right from your wrist.

If you just got it, learn how to use an Apple Watch and make the most out of the available features!