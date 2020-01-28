How to Watch Apple TV+ on Amazon Fire TV Devices

It is not just Apple hardware that allows you to watch all the new shows on Apple TV+. The streaming service is also accessible via a variety of Amazon Fire TV devices.

Compatible Amazon Fire TV Devices

These are the compatible devices:

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2018), Basic Edition (2017), Gen 2 (2016),

Fire TV Cube (Gen 1 and 2)

Fire TV – Gen 3 (2017)

Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition

Download Directly on The Device

Search for Apple TV on the Amazon Fire TV home screen – you can ask Alexa to do this on enabled devices. When the search is complete, select the Apple TV app in the Apps & Games section. Then, select ‘Get’, this will start the download of the App. The Apple TV app will now appear in the Apps and Channels section on the home screen. All you need to do is click on the app using your remote to open it. Go to the ‘Watch Now’ tab and scroll down to Apple TV+. Of course, with the app downloaded, you will be able to access other Apple TV content you may have purchased via your Amazon Fire TV device.

Download From The Web

Alternatively, you can add the Apple TV app via Amazon.com. Search for it on the Amazon website or go directly to https://www.amazon.com/Apple-Inc-TV/dp/B07XDD7GYT. On the side, there is a ‘Get the App’ button. It will also highlight if you do not have a compatible device. If you do, click on that same ‘Get the App’ button and it will download onto your Amazon Fire TV device. Once complete, the Apple TV app will again appear on the home screen, and content can be accessed as described above.