WhatsApp Displays White Screen on iPhone 7 Plus? Here’s the Fix

App-side bugs or corrupted cache are the most likely reasons why WhatsApp displays a blank screen when launched on an iPhone 7 Plus. You can troubleshoot both the app and the device. Try turning Background App Refresh off and on again, clearing the App Switcher, reinstalling WhatsApp, skipping iCloud sync during setup, and if all else fails, waiting for an app or iOS update. From what we’ve seen, Meta likely hasn’t dropped support for your device yet. Let’s take a closer look at the fixes.

1. Turn Background App Refresh Off and On Again

WhatsApp relies on Background App Refresh to maintain session data and preload content. The app might hang if the feature stalls due to a memory issue or low-power restriction. Toggling it off and then on again will reset the allocation. Doing so should force the system to reauthorize WhatsApp’s background privileges. Here’s what to do: Open Settings. Tap General > Background App Refresh. Tap Background App Refresh again. Choose Off. Wait a few seconds, then turn it back on using Wi-Fi and Mobile Data.

2. Clear the App Carousel

A quick and obvious fix is to clear the App Carousel. It should reset the temporary bugs and glitches that are stopping the app from loading properly. This typically works if the app recently crashed or failed to load data. And for good measure, I suggest rebooting your iPhone afterward too.

Double-press the Home button to open the app switcher.

Locate WhatsApp. Swipe up on the app to close it. While you’re at it, close all the other apps.

3. Reinstall WhatsApp

Corrupted installation files or a broken app state can prevent WhatsApp from rendering its UI, resulting in a white screen. Reinstalling the app removes all temporary files and reinstalls the latest version from the App Store. As long as chat backups exist in iCloud, you won’t lose any messages.

Tap and hold WhatsApp. Choose Remove App, then tap Delete App. Open the App Store and search for WhatsApp.

Reinstall the app. Sign in with your number and restore from backup when prompted.

4. Skip the iCloud Syncing Process

Did reinstalling WhatsApp not work? Try skipping the iCloud syncing process. Your account might be making startup harder if it’s too large, potentially corrupted, or (less commonly) incompatible with the current app version.

Delete and reinstall WhatsApp. Enter your phone number and verify. When asked to Restore from iCloud, tap Skip Restore. Continue with the basic setup to access the app.

5. Factory Reset iPhone

As a last resort, you can try factory resetting your iPhone. Since you’re having trouble tracing the bug of misconfiguration, revert everything to their default states. It’s a drastic yet potentially effective solution. Back up your iCloud account prior, or else you won’t get the chance to recover your files anymore.

Open Settings. Go to General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap Erase All Content and Settings.

Follow the prompts to back up and confirm the reset. After reset, reinstall WhatsApp and set it up from scratch.

If none of the above works, the issue may stem from a low-level bug in WhatsApp’s compatibility with iOS 15.8 or the iPhone’s A10 Fusion chip. You can contact Apple Support or the WhatsApp Help Center. However, if you have doubts about compatibility, you can rest assured that WhatsApp still supports the iPhone 7 lineup.