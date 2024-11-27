YouTube Starts Playing in Random Moments After Upgrade to iOS 18.1? How to Fix

YouTube has come a long way since the early 2000s. These days, it’s smarter than ever with machine learning that curates your queue, tracks your watch history, and even remembers exactly where you leave videos. But like any clever tool, it’s not without quirks—especially when aligning with OS updates. You might have noticed an unusual glitch on iOS 18.1 where YouTube starts playing in random moments.

This bug will catch you off guard. It might interrupt quiet moments, mess up your iPhone’s interface, or drain your battery if you don’t fix it on time. What’s worse is it’s not always clear whether the issue stems from the app or the iOS update. If the problem is tied to your Apple device, these troubleshooting steps should restore proper playback fast.

Why Does YouTube Randomly Start Playing?

YouTube might start playing randomly because of changes introduced in iOS 18.1. These updates can alter how apps refresh in the background, reset autoplay settings, or trigger unexpected bugs. Glitches often crop up when you’re using other apps or even right after unlocking your iPhone.

What To Do if YouTube Starts Playing in Random Moments

1. Disable Background App Refresh

Time needed: 3 minutes Background App Refresh allows apps to update content even when they’re not actively in use. On iOS 18.1, changes in how background processes are managed may cause YouTube to refresh and unintentionally start playing videos. Try disabling this feature to prevent unexpected playback: Go to Settings. Select General > Background App Refresh. Locate YouTube in the list. Toggle the switch to Off.

2. Adjust Autoplay Settings

YouTube’s autoplay feature queues and plays videos automatically, even in minimized or background states. The recent update might have reset these settings. Turn off autoplay while troubleshooting so that content only plays after you manually select it.

Open the YouTube app. Tap your profile picture in the bottom-right corner. Select Settings > Playback. Toggle Autoplay next video to Off.



App updates are critical for compatibility with new operating systems. If you haven’t updated the YouTube app in a minute, its older version might not sync well with iOS 18.1

Launch the App Store. Tap your profile icon in the top-right corner of the screen. Scroll down to check for pending updates. If YouTube appears in the list, tap Update next to it. Likewise, you can look up YouTube in the search bar.



4. Check Premium Settings

If you’re using YouTube Premium, check if features like background playback or downloads are causing the issue. These settings allow videos to continue playing even when the app is idle. Yes, you paid for these features, but temporarily disabling them can help verify whether they’re the source of the issue.

Launch YouTube. Select your profile picture in the bottom-right corner. Go to Settings > Background & Downloads. Adjust Background Play to Off and test if the issue persists.



5. Clear Cache on YouTube App

Although cached data helps YouTube load faster, it can cause errors if corrupted. Clear the app cache manually to fetch fresh data from the servers. It should resolve minor playback glitches.

Open the YouTube app. Tap your profile picture in the bottom-right corner. Go to Settings > View All next to History. Select the vertical ellipsis icon > Clear All Watch History.



6. Factory Reset Your iPhone

If all else fails, a factory reset can resolve hidden glitches. Revert all features and functions to their default settings instead of wasting more time trying to pinpoint misconfigurations. Just remember to update your device beforehand.

Go to Settings. Open General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap Erase All Content and Settings > Continue to confirm the action.



Contact YouTube Help if issues persist. Apple Support can only provide assistance on iOS-related issues, which might not be the case if none of these troubleshooting steps work. In the meantime, you can also try the steps for when YouTube keeps crashing.