iPhone 17 Storage, Prices, and Release Date

If you’re planning an upgrade, the iPhone 17 lineup comes with some big shifts in storage and a few things that stay the same in pricing. Apple kept the entry points familiar but also added options that push the ceiling higher than ever. Let’s break it down so you know exactly what to expect.

Storage Options

Every iPhone 17 model now starts at 256GB. That means you get more breathing room for photos, apps, and video without immediately worrying about space. On the premium end, Apple introduced a 2TB configuration for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the largest storage ever offered on an iPhone.

Prices

Here’s where each model lands:

iPhone 17 — starts at $799

— starts at iPhone Air — starts at $999

— starts at iPhone 17 Pro — starts at $1,099

— starts at iPhone 17 Pro Max — available in multiple storage tiers, up to 2TB

Trade-In Discounts

Apple and its partners are offering up to $1,100 off when you trade in an iPhone 13 Pro or newer, even if it’s not in great shape. With that, you could walk away with a new phone for much less. The entry point in the lineup is now the iPhone 16E, which starts at $599 with trade-in.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 lineup open this Friday, i.e., September 12, 2025. General availability begins on September 19, so you won’t have to wait long to get one in your hands!