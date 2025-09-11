iPhone Air Thickness vs Galaxy, Pixel, Xiaomi, OnePlus and More

Apple’s new iPhone Air has quickly become a talking point—not only for its performance and design but also for its incredible thinness. At just 6.1mm, the iPhone Air is Apple’s thinnest smartphone ever, rivaling some of the slimmest Android flagships on the market. But how does it really compare when placed next to popular devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Google Pixel 10, and Xiaomi 14?

Let’s dive into the numbers to see how the iPhone Air competes on thickness, weight, and battery life.

Why Thinness Still Matters

While many users focus on cameras, processors, or battery size, the thickness of a device plays a significant role in daily comfort. A thinner phone like the iPhone Air slips easily into jeans, bags, or running belts without creating bulk. It also makes one-handed use easier, which is something Apple continues to prioritize for people on the go.

That said, ultra-slim designs can come with trade-offs—like smaller batteries compared to thicker phones. Apple claims that through improved efficiency, the iPhone Air still delivers a full day of use, but power users may still lean toward bulkier models with larger battery reserves.

The iPhone Air: A New Benchmark for Thinness

With a titanium frame, improved internal architecture, and Apple’s latest A19 Pro chip, the iPhone Air manages to deliver all-day performance despite its extreme thinness. At 5.64 mm, it feels more like a design experiment turned mainstream reality. But every fraction of a millimeter comes at a cost—so how does it measure up against Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, and others?

Smartphone (2024–2025 flagships)ThicknessWeightBattery life metric*
iPhone Air5.64 mm165 gUp to 27 hrs video playback
iPhone 177.95 mm177 gUp to 30 hrs video playback
iPhone 17 Pro8.75 mm≈204–206 gUp to 39 hrs video playback
iPhone 17 Pro Max8.75 mm≈231–233 gUp to 39 hrs video playback
Galaxy S24 (the slimmer S series model)7.6 mm167–168 g4000 mAh
Galaxy S257.2 mm162 gUp to ~29 hrs video playback
Galaxy S25+7.3 mm190 gUp to ~29–30 hrs video playback
Galaxy S25 Ultra8.2 mm218 g5000 mAh
Galaxy S25 Edge5.8 mm~24 hrs video playback (marketing)
Pixel 10≈8.6 mm≈204 g~4835–4970 mAh (leaked)
Pixel 10 Pro≈8.6 mm≈207 g~4700–4870 mAh (leaked)
Pixel 10 Pro XL≈8.5 mm≈232 g~5078–5200 mAh (leaked)
Pixel 10 Pro Fold (folded)≈10.8 mm≈258 g~5015 mAh (leaked)
Xiaomi 158.08 mm (8.48 mm Liquid Silver)191–192 g5240 mAh
Xiaomi 15 Ultra9.35–9.48 mm226–229 g5410 mAh
OnePlus 138.5–8.9 mm (finish-dependent)210–213 g6000 mAh (typical, dual-cell)
Sony Xperia 1 VI8.2 mm192 g5000 mAh
Huawei Pura 70 Ultra8.4 mm≈226 g≈5100–5200 mAh
Honor Magic 6 Pro8.9 mm≈225–229 g5600 mAh (silicon-carbon)

*Battery life metric shows Apple/Samsung’s official “up to” video playback hours, where given; otherwise, typical battery capacity (mAh). Real-world life varies.

