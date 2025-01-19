Is RedNote the New TikTok? Why Americans are Switching to a Chinese Social Media App

Yes, it finally happened, TikTok got banned. I know we’ve heard it a million times before, especially since the administration is very clear on its stand, but nobody really took it seriously. The news still came as a shock to most Americans. And now, in a state of panic, TikTok refugees (ex-content creators) are flocking to alternative platforms, including the popular Chinese social media app RedNote.

Is this just a joke? Or does RedNote really have the potential to replace TikTok? Here’s everything you should know.

NOTE Is TikTok Coming Back? 12 hours after TikTok got shut down, President-elect Donald Trump pledged to bring it back . Trump says he’s considering a 90-day extension on the ban. He’s giving TikTok’s CEO more time to sell at least 50% of the company to a non-Chinese owner.

What Is RedNote?

RedNote, also known as 小红书 or Xiaohongshu, is a popular Chinese social media app. Xingyin Information Technology launched it in 2013 as an online shopping platform. It still has a dedicated shopping section today. However, creators largely upload short-form videos on lifestyle, travel, food, and skincare.

Why Are TikTok Content Creators Moving to RedNote?

RedNote had about 700,000 active users at the start of January 2025. But once news about the U.S. government banning TikTok broke out, its daily user base spiked to nearly 3 million. Most of these new users are so-called “TikTok refugees.” RedNote does resemble TikTok, but its overnight popularity largely stems from a joke. Americans are mocking the ban by saying they’ll move to another Chinese app. The trend is more prominent among younger creators.

Some users also claim that moving to RedNote is a form of protest. The ban is largely driven by the potential data collection and influence operations of its parent company ByteDance. In response, they’d rather use another Chinese platform rather than an American company (e.g., Meta).

Is RedNote the New TikTok?

RedNote feels like Chinese TikTok because, well, it is Chinese TikTok. Yes, it’s gaining traction right now, but users are also jokingly writing love letters to fictional Chinese spies. Overall, this switch is primarily a way to spite the government. Realistically, RedNote has a ways to go before it becomes a globally recognized social media app. There’s also a massive language barrier. At the moment, you can expect most content creators to thrive in Snapchat, YouTube, and Instagram.

How Does RedNote Work?

RedNote is designed and developed for Chinese users. While several UI elements are in English, most pieces of content will be in Mandarin. An in-app translator is available. However, since this isn’t always accurate or reliable, highlight pieces of text to use your iPhone’s built-in translator.

Time needed: 5 minutes But don’t get discouraged because the app is way easier to use than you might think. It’s actually very similar to TikTok. Once you get past the language barrier, you should have no problem navigating different clips. Here’s where to start. Open the App Store and open RedNote. The top search result should ​​小红书-你的生活指南 and it’ll have a bright-red logo. Wait for the download to complete and then launch the app. Go to Me, enter your mobile number, and wait for the OTP. Congrats! You now have an account. Input your media preferences—your responses will heavily dictate the contents of your initial algorithm. Tap Edit Profile to personalize your name, bio, birth date, and other details. Start scrolling in Home and Trending, or you can connect with the community in Messages.

What Will Happen to RedNote and TikTok?

Whether the migration to RedNote is a joke or not, the newly formed bonds are real (and, honestly, wholesome). It’s nice to see everyday Americans and Chinese learning more about each other. Even the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun says that China welcomes cross-cultural interaction. He emphasizes that social media is a personal choice.

That said, not everyone you meet will be warm and accommodating. Some users dislike how the app’s content algorithm is shifting toward a new direction because of TikTok refugees. Please be mindful of China’s culture when interacting with the locals.

Is RedNote Censored?

It’s also good to understand Chinese internet censorship guidelines if you’re serious about switching to RedNote. Media policies are far stricter in China than in the U.S. Your account will get taken down if you post anything that goes against the country’s social, political, and religious beliefs. And, most importantly, you must not speak ill of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Xi Jinping.

While some of these guidelines might seem “unfair,” keep in mind that RedNote operates under Chinese laws, not US regulations. The app was made by and for Chinese nationals. As a TikTok refugee, your goal should be to join the community instead of overtaking it.

What Is the New TikTok Now?

There’s no “new TikTok.” The app still exists, and you can still access it through a VPN. It just won’t be as popular anymore. Most creators will likely explore alternative platforms as their TikTok audience shrinks. The top contenders are currently Instagram and YouTube.