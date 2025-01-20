Best Apple TV+ Deals in 2025: Get Up to 12 Months Free Subscription

Blindly committing to a new subscription-based streaming service will always feel like a big move. It doesn’t matter if the monthly fee is $9 or $90, you’ll have one or two uncertainties keeping you on the fence. That said, you don’t actually have to pay these fees right from the get-go. ​​New and returning Apple TV+ subscribers alike can snag deals that offer three to six months of free access. Here’s where you should go.

The easiest way to try Apple TV+ is through its basic free trial. Sign up for an account on the Apple TV website, confirm your payment method (or verify with your Apple ID), and you’re all set. You can instantly start streaming for seven days, free of charge. Just remember to cancel before the trial ends, or Apple will automatically deduct the monthly fee.

This deal is great if you’ve never tried Apple TV+ before. However, if you’ve already subscribed to it in the past, you’ll have to explore other options.

Buying a new Apple device? You’re in luck. With eligible purchases (e.g., iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV) you can get three months of Apple TV+ for free. Simply open the Apple TV app on your new device and a pop-up will appear prompting you to redeem the offer. Just make sure to activate the trial within 90 days of your purchase.

This is one of the better deals since it’s a bonus on top of a new gadget. If you’re already planning to upgrade your tech, this free subscription is a nice add-on.

Apple’s subscription bundle, Apple One, includes Apple TV+ along with Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud+, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+. New users can try the plan for free for one month. However, if you’re already subscribed to any of the included services, you won’t receive that specific one for free.

Still, the bundle’s value is hard to ignore. Even after the trial ends, Apple One simplifies managing your subscriptions—and might save you money if you’re using multiple Apple services.

Students get a great deal here. If you’re new to Apple Music and have switched to the Student Plan, you’ll get Apple TV+ for free for a month. Once the trial ends, you can bundle Apple Music and Apple TV+ for just $5.99 a month. Even if you’re not a new user, you can still opt for the discounted package. It’s an affordable way to watch your favorite shows without going beyond your daily allowance.

NOTE The discount may also be available to some higher education students.

Best Buy is currently offering three free months of Apple TV+—no strings attached. Just check out the deal online and you’re good to go. What’s great is that it’s open to both new and returning customers, so even if you’ve tried Apple TV+ before, you’re still eligible.

Just beware that these types of promotions tend to disappear quickly once they gain traction. Act fast before Best Buy pulls the plug.

If you’re switching to T-Mobile or renewing your plan, you can get Apple TV+ for free with Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plans. As long as your line remains active and in good standing, you won’t have to pay anything.

This deal is available to both new and returning subscribers in the U.S. It’s a strong incentive for anyone considering T-Mobile, especially if you’re looking to bundle phone service with streaming perks.

Verizon’s Unlimited Ultimate plan comes with Apple One, which means you’ll get Apple TV+ along with Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+ at no extra cost. The services will stay free as long as you maintain the Unlimited Ultimate package.

While this deal offers excellent value, it’s tied to one of Verizon’s priciest plans. It’s a good fit if you’re already considering upgrading to a premium plan.

Target Circle members can enjoy Apple One free for up to three months. Joining the loyalty program is free and easy, so it’s a solid bonus for anyone who already shops at Target. You’ll rack up points and qualify for additional promotions while trying out Apple One at no charge.

I have a bonus for users in the UK. EE offers six months of Apple TV+ for free if you sign up for at least a 12-month contract. Both new and renewing customers are eligible. During the promo period, Apple TV+ will appear as a benefit on your bill under the “included with EE” section. After six months, it’ll show up as a standard charge under “entertainment.”

You’ve unlocked your Apple TV+ free trial, so why wait? Kickstart your movie marathons with these 2025 blockbuster hits.