Nothing Ear 3 vs AirPods Pro 2: Which One Should You Buy?

If you’re debating between Nothing Ear 3 vs AirPods Pro 2, you’re making a choice between bold innovation and proven refinement. Nothing brings a futuristic, transparent design and feature-packed value, while Apple doubles down on premium performance and ecosystem perks.

In this guide, I’ll break down design, sound, features, battery life, and price, then give you my take on which pair is the smarter buy in 2025.

Nothing Ear 3 vs AirPods Pro 2: Quick Comparison

Feature Nothing Ear 3 AirPods Pro 2 Design & Aesthetic Transparent, metal accents, bold style Sleek, minimal, polished Apple look Battery Life (earbuds only) ~5.5 hours with ANC on, ~10 hours without ~6 hours ANC on, ~9 hours ANC off (typical for Pro line) Total Battery w/ Case Works with iOS and Android, a full companion app Up to ~30 hours (varies by generation) Noise Cancellation & Transparency Up to ~45 dB ANC, adaptive modes Excellent ANC, spatial audio, transparency Audio & Features LDAC / 24-bit support, Super Mic in case Spatial Audio, deep iOS features, tried & true Ecosystem & Compatibility Works with iOS and Android, full companion app Seamless for iPhone users, strong continuity features Best For Design-savvy users and power users who want features Apple users looking for reliability and ecosystem integration

Design & Comfort

The Nothing Ear 3 doesn’t shy away from being different. Its transparent body and polished metal accents make it instantly recognizable. Even the charging case is designed with flair, now adding aluminum for extra durability and a unique Super Mic function.

The AirPods Pro 2, on the other hand, stays true to Apple’s clean and understated aesthetic. Subtle refinements, such as improved dust resistance (IP54) and the transition to USB-C, make it practical without being flashy.

Both are lightweight and comfortable, but the choice here really depends on whether you want your earbuds to stand out or blend in.

Sound Quality & Noise Cancellation

The Nothing Ear 3 features 12mm dynamic drivers with LDAC support, enabling you to enjoy higher-quality audio when paired with compatible devices. You also get EQ customization via the Nothing X app, which is great if you like tailoring your sound.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 takes a more balanced route. The Adaptive EQ adjusts sound in real time, while Spatial Audio with head tracking creates an immersive experience for movies and music. Apple’s Adaptive Audio mode also seamlessly blends ANC with transparency, making it one of the most intuitive noise-control systems available.

For a deeper dive into how Apple’s earbuds stack up, you can check out this AirPods Pro 3 vs AirPods Pro 2 comparison and an in-depth breakdown of AirPods Pro 2 sound quality.

Features & Connectivity

Nothing’s earbuds are built for flexibility. They work equally well on iOS and Android, support LDAC, and let you customize touch controls. The Super Mic function inside the charging case is an intriguing addition, though real-world effectiveness varies.

Apple’s earbuds shine brightest when paired with other Apple devices. From automatic device switching to Find My integration and personalized Spatial Audio, AirPods Pro 2 feels like an extension of the Apple ecosystem. If you own an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, the experience is seamless.

If you’re curious about how they hold up in real-world scenarios, this test – Are AirPods Pro 2 Good for the Gym? – offers a practical perspective.

Battery Life & Charging

With Nothing Ear 3, you’ll get about 5.5 hours of playtime with ANC on and up to 22 hours total with the case. Turn ANC off, and those numbers extend further. Fast charging gives you a quick boost when needed.

The AirPods Pro 2 offers a slight edge here: 6 hours with ANC on and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe case. Wireless charging and ultra-fast top-ups make it convenient for heavy users.

Price & Value

Here’s where the two really diverge.

Nothing Ear 3 : Costs around $179, designed to deliver premium features at a competitive price.

: Costs around $179, designed to deliver premium features at a competitive price. AirPods Pro 2: Costs around $249, banking on deep ecosystem integration and Apple’s track record.

In pure value terms, Nothing delivers more for less. But Apple’s long-term reliability and unmatched ecosystem integration may be worth the premium, especially if you’re already invested in Apple gear.

Conclusion: Which Should You Buy?

If you’re looking for something stylish, feature-rich, and wallet-friendly, the Nothing Ear 3 is a fantastic choice. It’s versatile across platforms and offers customization you simply won’t get from Apple.

But if you’re tied into the Apple ecosystem or you want earbuds that still feel refined after years of use, the AirPods Pro 2 is the safer bet. In fact, this piece on two years with the AirPods Pro 2 proves they stand the test of time.

My take? If you are already deep into Apple’s world, you should go for the AirPods Pro 2. However, if you switch between iOS and Android frequently or want a design that turns heads, the Nothing Ear 3 should be your go-to.