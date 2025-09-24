AirPods Pro 3 vs AirPods Pro 2: Sound Quality Compared

Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 are finally here, and the big question for many buyers is simple: do they actually sound better than the AirPods Pro 2? The answer is nuanced. Some listeners swear the difference is dramatic, others say it’s almost impossible to hear. After switching between the two, here’s how they really stack up.

First impressions: not a revolution

If you’re expecting the Pro 3 to blow the Pro 2 out of the water, you may be disappointed. The sound signature hasn’t been reinvented. As we noted in our AirPods Pro 3 vs AirPods Pro 2 comparison, Apple has chosen refinement, not reinvention.

In casual use, both models share Apple’s clean, balanced sound. The Pro 3 aren’t suddenly shaking your skull with sub-bass or producing studio-level detail. For many, they’ll sound familiar, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Where the Pro 3 improve

That said, the Pro 3 do deliver noticeable upgrades once you pay attention. Bass is deeper and more defined. On tracks that rely on low-end punch, the Pro 3 avoid the muddy feel the Pro 2 sometimes had. Highs also come through more clearly, making vocals and acoustic instruments feel sharper.

Mids, however, are dialed back. That means some users will actually prefer the Pro 2’s warmer midrange, which made pop and vocal-driven tracks sound fuller. Still, the overall profile on the Pro 3 is closer to what you’ll find on Apple’s MacBook Pro speakers, which aim for clarity and accuracy.

Noise cancellation matters more

The bigger leap isn’t sound quality at all, it’s noise cancellation. On a subway ride, the Pro 3 made even quiet classical music listenable, something the Pro 2 struggled with. If you care about drowning out the world, that alone might justify the upgrade.

Soundstage and detail

One area where the Pro 3 clearly win is soundstage. Instruments are separated more distinctly, and the “space” around the music feels wider. It’s not night and day, but once you notice it, going back to the Pro 2 can feel cramped.

As one long-time violinist described it, moving from the Pro 2 to Pro 3 is “like listening with glasses on.” Subtle details are easier to catch.

Who should upgrade for sound

If you already own Pro 2 and you’re happy with how they sound, the Pro 3 may not wow you enough to justify $249. On the other hand, if you value clarity, stronger bass, and way better ANC, the Pro 3 are a clear refinement.

Combine that with new features like live translation and heart-rate tracking from your ears, and they feel more like a complete package.

If you’re trying to decide between them, check out our full Pro 3 vs Pro 2 breakdown and comparisons against rivals like Sony’s WF-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra