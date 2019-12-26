macOS Catalina: How to Make the Cursor Bigger

Apple’s operating systems have a lot of accessibility settings, and one of them is a way to make the cursor bigger on macOS.

macOS Cursor

Tip 1: Permanent

To permanently make the cursor bigger:

Open System Preferences . Click Accessibility > Display > Cursor . Drag the cursor slider to the size you prefer.

Tip 2: Temporary

To temporarily make the cursor bigger:

While you have Accessibility > Display > Cursor , you’ll see a checkbox above the slider. Click the box next to Shake mouse pointer to locate .

Then, the next time you can’t find the cursor on the screen, use your mouse or trackpad to quickly jiggle the cursor, which will make it bigger for a second.

