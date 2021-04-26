A relatively unknown feature within Safari 14 on a Mac is quite how easy it is to change your default search engine. Users can choose between a number of major providers.

Change Default Search Engine in Safari 14 on a Mac

To change your default search engine in Safari 14:

  • Click on the address bar so everything in it is highlighted blue.
  • Press backspace to clear the address bar.
  • A magnifying glass will now be on the left-hand side of the address bar.
  • Click on the magnifying bar and a list of search engines appears – Google is the default and has a tick next to it.
  • Click on another option in order to use that instead.

The available options are:

  • Google
  • Bing
  • Yahoo
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Ecosia

They all have different features and benefits. For example, has recently had an environmental focus while DuckDuckGo is particularly privacy orientated.

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments