iOS 13: How to Make Sure all Traffic is Routed Through Your VPN

ProtonVPN found an issue with iOS that affects VPNs. When you connect to a VPN some data is left outside of the network like push notifications, meaning that some data could leak like IP addresses. But they found a workaround.

Route All Traffic

This isn’t specific to ProtonVPN and should work for all VPN apps on iOS.

  1. Connect to your VPN app.
  2. Turn Airplane Mode on. This will stop all existing network connections and disconnect the VPN.
  3. Now turn Airplane Mode off. Network connections will be reestablished and routed through the VPN.

The issue is that iOS doesn’t let a VPN stop network connections. The company has notified Apple of this issue.

