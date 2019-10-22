iOS 13: How to Make Sure all Traffic is Routed Through Your VPN

ProtonVPN found an issue with iOS that affects VPNs. When you connect to a VPN some data is left outside of the network like push notifications, meaning that some data could leak like IP addresses. But they found a workaround.
Route All Traffic
This isn’t specific to ProtonVPN and should work for all VPN apps on iOS.
- Connect to your VPN app.
- Turn Airplane Mode on. This will stop all existing network connections and disconnect the VPN.
- Now turn Airplane Mode off. Network connections will be reestablished and routed through the VPN.
The issue is that iOS doesn’t let a VPN stop network connections. The company has notified Apple of this issue.
Further Reading:
[There Are So Many VPN Apps. Which One Should You Choose?]
Leave a Reply