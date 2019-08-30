Simple ways to bring Safari tabs together

Apple’s native web browser has lots of advantages. However, it is not entirely intuitive how to move a standalone window onto a window with multiple tabs in Safari. There is an easy solution though. It is all about dragging from the address bar.
