How to Remove Apple Intelligence in iOS 26: A Step-by-Step Guide

Apple’s latest operating system, iOS 26, brings a host of innovative features, including the advanced capabilities of Apple Intelligence designed to enhance productivity and creativity on your iPhone. Apple Intelligence is a feature of the iPhone 15 Pro and later. If you’re one of the people who doesn’t like Apple Intelligence and is looking to remove it entirely or selectively disable its components, we will walk you through the process.

Why Remove Apple Intelligence?

Apple Intelligence integrates deeply into iOS 26, powering tools like enhanced Siri interactions, automated summaries, and image generation. While transformative, it can consume up to 7GB of storage and process data in ways that raise privacy questions for some users.

Disabling it reclaims space and restores a more traditional iOS feel without the AI overlay. Recent updates in iOS 26 ensure that once turned off, it stays off (unlike earlier versions that sometimes reactivated it).

Step-by-Step Guide to Disabling Apple Intelligence

Before diving in, ensure you’ve updated your iPhone to iOS 26 and backed up your iPhone data to avoid loss. This preparation minimizes risks and keeps your device secure.

Follow these straightforward steps to remove Apple Intelligence from your iPhone. This method toggles it off via the main settings, effectively disabling the suite.

Open Settings. Scroll down and tap Apple Intelligence & Siri. Toggle of Apple Intelligence. Tap Turn Off in the pop-up to confirm.

Tips for a Smoother Experience

Monitor Storage Regularly : After removal, use the Storage app to track app bloat and optimize space.

: After removal, use the Storage app to track app bloat and optimize space. Update iOS Promptly : iOS 26 patches ensure disabled AI stays off—enable automatic updates in Settings > General > Software Update .

: iOS 26 patches ensure disabled AI stays off—enable automatic updates in . Explore Alternatives : Disable related features like Visual Intelligence via camera controls for a fully AI-free camera app.

: Disable related features like Visual Intelligence via camera controls for a fully AI-free camera app. Test in Safe Mode : Restart in safe mode (hold volume down button + side button ) to confirm no lingering AI processes.

: Restart in safe mode (hold + ) to confirm no lingering AI processes. Privacy Check: Review Settings > Privacy & Security to revoke any AI-linked permissions.

Can I re-enable Apple Intelligence later? Yes, simply toggle it back on in Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri.

Does removing it affect Siri? Basic Siri remains; only AI enhancements like Genmoji or advanced queries are removed. Is Apple Intelligence available on all iPhones? No, only iPhone 15 Pro and newer models support it in iOS 26. What if my device is in a restricted region?

Features may be limited, but you can still disable Apple Intelligence regardless. There’s also a workaround to get Apple Intelligence to work in unsupported regions. Will this improve battery life? Potentially, as AI processing can drain resources during active use.

Free Yourself From Apple Intelligence

Removing Apple Intelligence in iOS 26 empowers you to customize your iPhone experience, prioritizing privacy and performance over automation. While Apple’s AI suite evolves rapidly, knowing how to opt out keeps you in control. Remember that disabling these features doesn’t prevent you from enjoying the core functionality of your device, and you can always re-enable specific AI tools if you find them valuable later.