Review: Keep Your Mac Sparkling with MacUpdate Desktop

Today, I’m taking a look at MacUpdate Desktop, a powerful organization and cleaning tool for any Mac user who has too many apps in their life. Being incredibly simple to use, MacUpdate Desktop provides a solution to app updates that any Intel- or Apple Silicon Mac user will appreciate while also expanding into new territories with a rather powerful update. If you find yourself constantly worrying about what version number your app is running, it’s time to learn about a better method for staying current.

These days, there’s an app for everything. And MacUpdate Desktop is here to ensure you don’t get lost in them. From streaming services, games, to personal finance and more, it seems every company wants a spot on your hard drive. While some apps update automatically, it’s unlikely that all of them offer this option. Since updating apps is one of the best ways to protect your device, tracking them all becomes essential. Fortunately, MacUpdate Desktop is here to solve this problem.

Built by a team of four, with three of them working from Ukraine, MacUpdate Desktop can be a great solution for anyone burdened by a mountain of applications. Aiming to better the Mac community at large, MacUpdate Desktop is a powerful organization and refresh tool that’s built for your needs.

With the capability to track and update apps that are out-of-date, search for and install new apps from a specially curated catalogue, launch and stop apps with ease, and the ability to uninstall apps with one simple click, MacUpdate Desktop provides a juggernaut of features with an ease-of-use that makes things simple for anyone.

Decluttering Macs Across the Globe

Being able to manage your macOS applications from a centralized location sounds tantalizing on paper. On more than one occasion, I’ve found myself using an app that’s really in need of an update simply because I didn’t get it from the Apple App Store. Not only am I losing out on new features, but I’m leaving my MacBook open to security exploits. Fortunately, MacUpdate Desktop changes all of that.

Along with headache-reducing app management features, MacUpdate Desktop also delivers a wealth of new goodies thanks to a recent update. This includes capabilities such as running updates and installs for apps simultaneously, customizing your experience by organizing your apps into specific groups, checking for updates for apps via the Menu Bar, the ability to manage multiple apps directly under one license, and the ability to buy trusted apps directly from the MacUpdate Store.

While that sounds like a mouthful, it’s just one way the team ensures you get the best experience for your Mac.

One thing I really like about MacUpdate Desktop is how well it can help keep my machine clean. The ability to uninstall apps you no longer want can be absolutely necessary in a time when disk space can be valuable. MacUpdate not only helps with uninstalling unwanted apps, but it also removes excess files that can clog your drive.

Using MacUpdate is incredibly easy. All of your apps are available in a single column, and getting information about an individual app just takes clicking on it. From there, you can get a wealth of information about the program, including its features, a short description, version number, whether an update is available, and more. Being able to launch and stop apps directly from MacUpdate also makes for some nice Mac shortcutting, saving you a bit of time if you’re in the middle of some deep spring cleaning.

From there, you really only need to learn two different icons: a blue triangle next to the name of an app lets you know the app is currently running, and an exclamation point quickly lets you know that an update is available. Upon first launching it, I learned in a matter of seconds that I had 12 different apps that needed an update, including important ones like Zoom, Parallels, and Firefox.

What Could Use Work

Something you should be aware of is that MacUpdate relies on a Daemon Helper for the app’s functionality, meaning the app will not run without this daemon having root permissions. This can create some problems for people, especially those who are more security-conscious. While MacUpdate is completely safe to use, there is a certain level of trust that may leave some individuals feeling uneasy. Considering there wasn’t even an “Unknown Developer” warning that’s common with third-party apps, I would say it’s safe to trust MacUpdate Desktop.

It’s also worth knowing that the app provides a way to check if the Daemon Helper is running properly (Settings > Daemon Helper), and you can even reinstall it if it’s not working. Unfortunately, I can’t help you with your trust issues.

While being available for macOS 10.15 or later provides a high amount of device compatibility, it’s unfortunate that the app can’t go further back. While the reasoning for this is outside of MacUpdate’s control, a version compatible with older macOS versions would be great, as I can see it being extremely helpful for anyone attempting to bring an old Mac back to life.

Lastly, for those that don’t like subscription models, MacUpdate is $9.99/yr. While some may balk at this, everything you get is for less than the price of McDonald’s. There’s also the fact that MacUpdate Desktop provides a free trial, so you can try it before diving straight in.

Combining the number of features available alongside the low entry fee, I would say that MacUpdate Desktop is a sure-fire win for anyone looking to stay current on their device. While some may turn up their nose at a subscription fee, $9.99/yr is less than the cost of a 20oz soda each month. It’s a rather small price to pay for ensuring you have complete control over every app that’s on your machine.

If you’re the type that keeps a wide collection of apps from around the internet, MacUpdate is a great tool for staying up-to-date and even removing the clutter from your life. If you’re tired of guessing when to refresh certain apps, then MacUpdate is going to have your back in a way that’s simple, clean, and smooth to navigate. Snag the free trial today and see what’s out of date in your life.