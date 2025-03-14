10 Essential Apps to Install on Your New M4 MacBook Air

Have you heard the saying, “Mighty is neither the pen nor the sword, but the hand that wields it”? While nobody really carries around a sword these days (or even a pen), the message still applies. Take M-series Macs as an example. The new MacBook Air M4 packs serious power into a sleek, relatively affordable chipset, yet most apps barely scratch the surface of what it can do.

There’s nothing wrong with buying a piece of gadget just to flex. If you actually want to maximize its capabilities, however, I highly suggest downloading these programs.

Image Credit: Alteon

Final Cut Pro is a professional-grade video editing software optimized for Apple Silicon. With the M4 chip’s upgraded Neural Engine, real-time rendering is faster, and AI-driven tools like Scene Removal Mask and Object Tracker perform more efficiently. All these features translate to smoother timeline playback for both high-resolution 4K and ProRes footage. I think this is a great investment for anyone who edits videos for a living (e.g., content creators and marketers).

Image credit: Apple

Turn the MacBook Air M4 into a lightweight music production studio with Logic Pro. The M4 chip’s enhanced media engine speeds up real-time audio processing, so you can stack more instrument tracks and plugins without lag. AI-powered mastering tools also work faster on the new Neural Engine. Whether you’re recording, mixing, or producing, you’ll definitely notice improved responsiveness.

Pixelmator Pro is a lightweight yet powerful image editing tool that runs exceptionally well on Apple Silicon. Unlike Adobe Photoshop, which relies heavily on cloud services, Pixelmator takes full advantage of the M4’s GPU for on-device AI-powered enhancements. Features like Super Resolution and ML Denoise can process images instantly. I know it’s hard to let go of the editing tools you’ve been using forever, but you should at least sign up for a free trial.

As you might have guessed, Safari is the most optimized web browser for macOS. The M4’s energy-efficient architecture extends battery life, and Apple Intelligence features (e.g., AI-generated summaries) work natively. Hardware acceleration maintains smooth scrolling even with multiple tabs open, which is a recurring issue on Chrome. If you want better battery life and less, consider switching to Safari.

DaVinci Resolve is a high-end color grading and video editing software that thrives on raw GPU power. The M4 chip significantly boosts playback and rendering speeds, especially when handling ProRes and high-frame-rate footage. Unlike Final Cut Pro, which is locked into Apple’s ecosystem, DaVinci Resolve supports a wider range of professional formats. If you need a free, pro-level editor that taps into the M-series chipset’s strengths, this is it.

OneNote is an underrated digital note-taking app. Sure, Notion and Apple Notes are currently the most widely used options, but I think this Microsoft alternative is worth a shot. It allows for all-day note-taking without hunting for a charger, and OneNote’s cloud syncing is faster than Apple Notes. And unlike generic note apps, OneNote supports handwritten input via Sidecar. It’s very useful if you pair your MacBook with an iPad and Apple Pencil.

Affinity Publisher is a solid alternative to Adobe InDesign. It gives you pro-level layout and publishing tools with native Apple Silicon support. The M4 chip’s improved media engine speeds up document rendering, and projects with high-resolution assets load faster than on Intel-based Macs. You can use it to create a range of assets, including marketing materials, books, or digital publications.

Relax, this isn’t what you think it is. It’s a utility app that keeps your Mac awake—you don’t have to adjust the system settings manually. The M4 MacBook Air prioritizes power efficiency, but that can be frustrating when working with long renders or remote sessions. You can use this tool to prevent sleep mode without interfering with background tasks. Personally, I use it when I want to run intensive workloads without disabling energy-saving features altogether.

I think it’s great that Windows emulators for macOS are more widely available nowadays. They work well for the most part, but let’s be real, they’re so slow. I can’t even run a game of Pokemon without my Mac lagging.

If you want a better alternative, I suggest Parallels Desktop. It lets you run Windows on macOS without performance compromises. The M4’s hardware acceleration allows for smoother virtual machine performance, even with resource-heavy applications like AutoCAD or Microsoft Visual Studio.

Leverage the M4 MacBook Air’s multitasking capabilities with Apple Freeform. It supports Apple Intelligence features like AI-generated visual suggestions, and with macOS’s improved window management, you can run multiple workspaces effortlessly. It’s ideal for teams collaborating remotely. You can sketch, pin notes, and organize ideas in an infinite canvas that syncs instantly across Apple devices.