6 Best Apple Watch Ultra 3 Faces for You to Try Right Now

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 offers one of the most versatile displays in any smartwatch. Its bright, durable screen makes it ideal for fitness, travel, and everyday use. But what really brings the watch to life are its customizable faces. From data-packed dials to minimalist layouts, the right face can make your watch both useful and personal. Based on my usage and testing, here are six of the best Apple Watch Ultra 3 faces you should try.

Some of the Best Faces for Apple Watch Ultra 3 for Everyday Use

1. Modular Ultra

Based on my testing, Modular Ultra is one of the most functional faces for power users. It can display up to seven complications, including weather, battery, heart rate, and more. The layout uses the Ultra’s larger screen well, keeping information readable while still looking clean.

Best for: Everyday use and data tracking

Pros:

Very data-rich: you can fit multiple complications and metrics at a glance

Customizable layout: you can choose which elements show (heart rate, weather, battery, etc.)

Clear readability: large numerals for time make it easy to read quickly

Cons:

Busy look: can feel cluttered if too many complications

Not as stylish: utility over aesthetics

May drain battery slightly faster if all complications refresh often

2. Wayfinder

Wayfinder is designed specifically for the Apple Watch Ultra lineup. It supports up to eight complications and includes a built-in compass ring for navigation. You can switch to night mode for low-light environments, making it one of the most practical faces for outdoor use.

Best for: Hiking, travel, and outdoor adventures

Pros:

Rugged and thematic: good match for outdoor or adventure use

Compass integration: useful when exploring outdoors

Clean layout: time remains legible while showing direction

Cons:

Fewer complications: less space for multiple data fields

Less everyday polish: might look less formal or less suited to the office

Compass and direction features may be overkill for casual users

3. Chronograph Pro

Chronograph Pro gives the Ultra 3 a more classic, analog feel while adding functional timing tools. You can tap the tachymeter scale to measure speed or distance over time. It’s great for workouts, timing laps, or simply adding a more traditional look to your watch.

Best for: Workouts and time-based activities

Pros:

Elegant look: blends utility with classic watch design

Stopwatch/timer functionality: ideal for timing events or workouts

Good balance: has both style and function

Cons:

Less space for multiple data complications

Harder to read small dials at a glance

More decorative, less focused on pure data display

4. Flow

The Flow face is all about simplicity. It features fluid, animated transitions that change as you move your wrist. While it doesn’t support complications, it’s one of the most relaxing and visually appealing options for when you just want to check the time.

Best for: Minimalists and casual wear

Pros:

Minimalist and clean: uncluttered design, relaxing visuals

Smooth animation: gives a dynamic feel

Good default: works well if you just want time + one or two complications

Cons:

Little room for many complications

Less functional in data-heavy use cases

Animation may slightly drain battery over time

5. California

I think the California face strikes a perfect balance between style and function. It blends Roman and Arabic numerals in a clean layout and allows for a few complications without cluttering the design. It’s ideal if you prefer a refined, understated look.

Best for: Professional and formal settings

Pros:

Classic hybrid look: combines numerals and dial markers in a pleasing way

Flexible: works well in both formal and casual settings

Decent complication support around edges

Cons:

Moderate data capacity: can’t show too many fields

Less modern aesthetic: might feel a bit vintage for some

Smaller space for certain complications compared to full-digital faces

6. Activity Analog

Activity Analog combines a traditional watch style with Apple’s signature activity rings. It gives you quick insight into your fitness progress without taking over the screen. The analog hands keep it simple, while the colored rings make your goals easy to track at a glance.

Best for: Fitness tracking and casual everyday use

Pros:

Fitness focus: good integration with activity rings and tracking

Elegant analog look + health metrics: best of both worlds

At a glance, you see both time and movement progress

Cons:

An analog dial may reduce space for extra complications

Less bold when outdoors in bright light

Not ideal if you want a full data dashboard on your watch face

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Faces Comparison Table

Watch Face Style Type Best For Key Features Pros Cons Modular Ultra Digital, Data-heavy Professionals, Fitness Tracking Multiple complications, custom layouts, detailed metrics It can look cluttered, less stylish, use more battery It can look cluttered, less stylish, and use more battery Wayfinder Adventure, Outdoor Hikers, Runners, Explorers Compass integration, day/night mode, waypoint markers Limited data fields, small dials, and less legible at a glance Fewer complication slots, looks less formal, overkill for casual users Chronograph Pro Classic, Analog-Digital Hybrid Timers, Workouts, Everyday Wear Stopwatch dial, tachymeter, clean analog hands Stylish and functional, precise timing tools, professional look Limited data fields, small dials, less legible at a glance Flow Minimalist, Animated Casual Daily Wear, Battery Efficiency Smooth dynamic animation, simple layout Clean and modern design, calming visuals, easy to read Few complications, minimal data, slight battery impact California Classic, Formal Everyday + Business Use Custom numerals (Roman, Arabic), hybrid dial design Elegant and balanced design, works in any setting, easy readability Limited complication space, more aesthetic than functional Activity Analog Fitness-Focused, Analog Active Users, Health Tracking Activity rings integrated with time, health metrics Great for outdoor navigation, rugged and clear design, and useful direction tools Limited data fields, less contrast in sunlight, less info density

Conclusion

Choosing the right Apple Watch Ultra 3 face depends on how you use your watch. For all-day data, Modular Ultra is the most complete. If you’re outdoors often, Wayfinder and Chronograph Pro are dependable choices. For something cleaner, Flow and California are elegant without losing practicality. And if you want motivation to stay active, Activity Analog is a solid pick.

Each of these faces takes full advantage of the Ultra 3's big, bright display — and they make switching between work, workouts, and weekends effortless.