Is the 2018 Apple iPad 6th Gen Still Good in 2025?

Wondering whether the 2018 Apple iPad 6th Gen is still good in 2025? You are not alone. Thousands of Apple users are asking the same question!

The 2018 Apple iPad 6th gen was launched as an affordable, reliable, and versatile tablet. It became very popular among students, casual users, and even professionals who wanted a budget-friendly Apple device.

But now, in 2025, should you keep using it, or is it finally time for an upgrade? Let’s break it down.

How to decide if the iPad 6th gen is still good in 2025?

1. Check software support

The iPad 6th gen no longer supports the latest iPadOS versions.

No updates mean fewer features and potential security concerns over time.

2. Evaluate basic performance

It still runs well for web browsing, video streaming, reading, and basic apps.

For heavy gaming, professional design tools, or multitasking, it feels outdated compared to newer iPads.

3. Assess repair and security risks

Apple has officially marked the iPad 6th gen as “obsolete,” so repairs and spare parts are limited.

Without security updates, the risk of vulnerabilities increases if you use it for sensitive work.

4. Compare to newer models

Newer iPads in 2025 come with faster processors, larger storage, and more advanced features.

Support for the latest Apple Pencil, better multitasking, and AI-powered tools are missing on the iPad 6th gen.

5. Consider personal usage

If your tasks are light and simple, the iPad 6th gen still delivers a smooth experience.

If you rely on your iPad for work, studies, or modern apps, you will feel the limitations quickly.

iPad 6th gen (2018) vs latest iPad (2025)

Feature iPad 6th gen (2018) Latest entry-level iPad (2025) Display 9.7-inch Retina, 60Hz 10.9-inch Liquid Retina, 60Hz/120Hz Processor A10 Fusion chip A15 or newer chip RAM 2 GB 4 GB or more Storage options 32 GB, 128 GB 64 GB to 256 GB Apple Pencil support 1st gen only 1st and 2nd gen (varies by model) Repair support Obsolete, parts hard to find Fully supported

Who should still use the Apple iPad 6th Gen vs who should upgrade

Keep using the iPad 6th gen if:

You use it mostly for entertainment or casual tasks.

You are fine with older apps and features.

Your battery life is still decent.

You want a budget option without spending more right now.

Consider upgrading if:

You need the latest iPadOS updates and new features.

You use heavy apps for study, work, or creative projects.

Your current iPad is slow, laggy, or has poor battery life.

You want future-proof hardware with more storage and performance.

Tips

Keep using it if you only do light work like browsing, reading, and watching videos.

Replace the battery if performance is dropping, since older iPads may charge slowly due to weak batteries.

Use cloud storage to free up space instead of relying on the limited 32 GB or 128 GB storage.

Always back up your files to avoid losing data if the device fails.

If you need a longer-lasting device, compare the latest iPads before deciding.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I still get updates on the iPad 6th gen? No, it no longer supports the latest iPadOS versions, so you won’t get new features or security patches. Is it unsafe to keep using the iPad 6th gen? Not immediately. For light use like reading or streaming, it’s fine. But for banking, sensitive data, or online shopping, it may become risky over time. How long do iPads usually last? On average, iPads get around five years of software updates. After that, they still work, but you start missing out on security and app support. Is it worth buying a 2018 iPad 6th gen in 2025? Not really, unless you find it very cheap and only need it for basic tasks. A newer iPad is a smarter investment.

Summary

The iPad 6th gen no longer gets iPadOS updates. It still performs well for browsing, video streaming, and light apps. Apple has marked it obsolete, so repair and parts are hard to get. Security and compatibility issues will increase over time. Newer iPads are much faster, safer, and more future-proof. Keep it for casual use, upgrade if you need long-term reliability.

Conclusion

So, is the 2018 iPad 6th gen still good in 2025? The answer depends on how you use it. If you only want a device for light apps, reading, or streaming, it still works fine. But if you need long-term support, the latest apps, or strong performance, upgrading to a newer iPad is the smarter move.

In short, the iPad 6th gen is still “good enough” for basics, but not the best choice for the future!