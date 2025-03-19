Apple Is Betting on the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone Flip, But Will People Actually Buy Them?

Fans and critics alike will agree that Apple is a marketing powerhouse. Just this month, leaks of the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone Flip have been making waves and sparking debates across forums. The concepts aren’t even confirmed, yet that hasn’t stopped people from running wild.

That said, hype doesn’t always translate to sales. It’s one thing to chase trends, but if Apple bring something new to the table, these lineups will risk feeling like gimmicks. And as history has shown, not every bold move wins over the public. So, are these models the future or just marketing play? Let’s talk about it.

iPhone 17 Air: A Lighter iPhone, but at What Cost?

Image credit: Sonny Dickson

iPhone 17 Air is poised to be Apple’s lightest model ever. Leaks suggest that Apple might swap the stainless steel frame for titanium or aluminum alloy to achieve a slimmer, lighter body.

What got people talking, however, are the rumors that it won’t have a charging port. Personally, I don’t think it’s a smart move. MagSafe accessories are pretty pricey, and knowing Apple, you’ll likely have to get them as a separate purchase.

Here’s a closer look at what works in its favor:

A thinner chassis means a more comfortable grip, so it’ll be easier to carry with just one hand. Sleek & Minimalist Design: Apple could lean into a premium, streamlined aesthetic that appeals to those who prioritize form over function.

Apple could lean into a premium, streamlined aesthetic that appeals to those who prioritize form over function. MagSafe-First Approach: The charging port won’t be missed if Apple makes MagSafe accessories faster and more power-efficient.

Here’s what might turn off some consumers:

A thinner iPhone likely means less room for a large battery, which could impact longevity. Camera Sacrifices: Apple may cut down on advanced camera tech to fit everything into a slimmer frame.

Apple may cut down on advanced camera tech to fit everything into a slimmer frame. eSIM-Only Limitations: If Apple removes the SIM tray globally, users in regions without widespread eSIM support could face issues.

iPhone Flip: Is It Just a Passing Trend?

The rumored iPhone Flip (or whatever it’s called) is Apple’s long-awaited entry into the foldable market. Leaks suggest a clamshell design that focuses on portability and compact storage. At a glance, it’s similar to the Galaxy Z Flip series.

As exciting as the concept sounds, a foldable iPhone raises one big question. Will Apple perfect the design enough to make it practical for everyday use?

Here’s why the iPhone Flip might do well:

A clamshell design allows for a full-size iPhone experience that folds down for easy pocket storage. Apple’s Durability Engineering: Unlike current foldables with fragile hinge mechanisms, Apple might bring a more refined design that’s less prone to creasing.

Unlike current foldables with fragile hinge mechanisms, Apple might bring a more refined design that’s less prone to creasing. Refined Foldable UI: Apple could leverage iPadOS-style multitasking for a more polished experience compared to Samsung’s One UI.

On the other hand, here are some reasons why most consumers might pass on this concept:

Expensive Entry Point: Current foldables already cost well over $1,000, and Apple’s pricing could push it even higher. I don’t see Apple releasing an “affordable” foldable.

Current foldables already cost well over $1,000, and Apple’s pricing could push it even higher. I don’t see Apple releasing an “affordable” foldable. Durability Questions: Even if Apple perfects the hinge and display, long-term wear and tear will remain a concern.

Even if Apple perfects the hinge and display, long-term wear and tear will remain a concern. Uncertain Market Demand: Despite years of foldable phone releases, they still haven’t overtaken traditional flagships in popularity.

Will These iPhone Concepts Have a Market?

Image Credits: Samsung and Apple

Apple has a history of making radical design decisions—sometimes to great success, other times to mixed reactions. The iPhone 17 Air and iPhone Flip seem to be targeting two very different audiences: one that wants a lighter, sleeker device, and another that’s looking for the next evolution of smartphones. But are these changes compelling enough to justify entirely new product lines?

For the iPhone 17 Air, there’s a clear market: users who want a premium iPhone without the bulk of Pro models. But without a standout feature beyond weight reduction, it risks feeling like a rebranded iPhone 17. If the rumored removal of the charging port is true, that could push potential buyers away rather than attract them.

Likewise, the iPhone Flip will face just as much (if not more) uncertainty. Foldable smartphones are still niche, and even Samsung is struggling to make them mainstream. Apple’s late entry could allow it to perfect the foldable experience, but that doesn’t guarantee mass adoption. If the price is too steep or durability concerns persist, most consumers may stick to traditional iPhones.

Ultimately, Apple’s brand power will generate buzz for both devices, but whether they become lasting hits or short-lived experiments depends on execution. And with other rumored Apple innovations—like the foldable iPad—in the works, these might not even be the company’s biggest bets yet.