Best Price for Apple Pencil: Where to Buy

If you are planning to buy an Apple Pencil, it’s vital to compare the available options to find the best price. Because, believe it or not, the Apple Pencil is sometimes available at a 20-30% discount during sales. And students can get it at discounted prices all year round!

This guide breaks down where to buy the Apple Pencil and how to save with education pricing or other available promotions from Apple and other sellers.

Where to Buy Apple Pencil at the Best Price?

1. Check Apple’s Education Store for exclusive student/teacher pricing

If you are a college student, a parent buying for a student, a teacher, or a staff member, you can shop through the Apple Education Store through the Apple Education Program.

You may need to verify your status via UNiDAYS. Education offers often include access to reduced prices or even free accessories when purchasing a qualifying device.

Apple’s Back-to-School promotion may offer the Apple Pencil Pro at $119 when bundled with a qualifying iPad purchase.

Pencil Pro in the Apple Education Store at $119

2. Buying From Apple Refurbished Store

Another smart way to save is by checking Apple’s official Refurbished Store. Apple occasionally lists all generations of Apple Pencils at discounted prices once they have been returned, inspected, and certified by Apple. These refurbished units:

Go through a complete functional test and are fully cleaned.

Come with a fresh outer shell and a brand-new battery.

Include the same one-year limited warranty as new Apple products.

You are eligible for AppleCare+ coverage, just like brand-new items.

Apple Pencil Pro on the Refurbished Store for $109

While stock can be limited and availability changes often, this is one of the safest ways to buy an Apple Pencil at a lower price without worrying about quality. For buyers who want genuine Apple products at a discount, the refurbished store is worth checking regularly.

You might in interested in learning more about Apple Refurbished and whether it’s a good option!

3. Shop mainstream US retailers like Best Buy

Best Buy often lists the Apple Pencil at MSRP with options to buy from other sellers at lower rates:

Apple Pencil (USB-C): MSRP $79, but “more buying options” as low as $65.99

MSRP $79, but “more buying options” as low as $65.99 Apple Pencil (2nd generation): MSRP $129, other offers from $64.99

MSRP $129, other offers from $64.99 Refurbished Apple Pencil (2nd generation): $74.99

Apple Pencil 2nd Generation on Best Buy

4. Watch seasonal sales at Amazon and others

During sales like Labor Day, Amazon has offered Apple Pencil (1st gen) for $79, one of the lowest prices seen. Some users also report seeing Apple Pencil Pro on sale for $99, while its all-time low was $89.

Here is a quick table showing the lowest current prices per model in USD:

Apple Pencil Model Current Apple Store Price (USD) Lowest Available Price (USD) Apple Pencil (USB-C) $79.00 $65.99 from retailer Apple Pencil (1st Generation) $99.00 $79 during sale (Amazon) Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) $129.00 $79 from Amazon Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) Refurbish N/A $74.99 at Best Buy Apple Pencil Pro (standard) $129.00 $99 on sale (Amazon Prime Day) Apple Pencil Pro Refurbish N/A $109 on Apple Refurbished Store Apple Pencil Pro (Education) $119.00 (via Education Store) $99 on sale (Amazon Prime Day)

Tips to Get the Best Price

Always compare Apple’s Education Store pricing versus retailer offers. Education pricing may require verification, but it often pays off.

Watch big sale events like Labor Day, Prime Day, and back-to-school. Retailers may drop prices short term.

Buy refurbished from Apple or trusted sources like Best Buy for significant savings.

Use Apple Card Monthly Installments (0% APR, if eligible) on Apple.com to spread costs without extra interest.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the cheapest way to get an Apple Pencil in the US? The cheapest option is Apple Pencil (USB-C) from a retailer listing for $65.99, below its $79 MSRP. Can students get cheaper Apple Pencils through education pricing? Yes, education pricing offers Apple Pencil Pro for as low as $119, and possibly free when bundled under Apple’s back-to-school promotions. Does buying refurbished make sense? Yes. A refurbished 2nd-generation Apple Pencil is available for $74.99 at Best Buy, about half the regular price. Are there ever deeper discounts during major sales? Yes. For example, Amazon discounted the 1st generation to $79, while Pencil Pro was, at one point, available at $99, near its all-time low.

Summary

Retailers like Best Buy have “other offers” as low as $65.99 for USB-C and $64.99 for 2nd gen. Education Store cuts Apple Pencil Pro to $119 or bundles it free. Refurbished 2nd-gen units cost about $75. Sale periods like Labor Day and Prime Day may drop prices briefly. Financing with Apple Card makes bigger spends manageable.

Conclusion

Getting the best deal on an Apple Pencil means knowing your sources: Apple Education Store, big retailers, refurbished stock, and timely sales. Use the price table above to spot a great deal fast. Combine that with education pricing or trusted refurbished options.

With smart shopping, you can get full Apple Pencil functionality without overpaying!