5 Best Thanksgiving Widgets to Give Your iPhone a Cozy, Festive Vibe

Looking for the best Thanksgiving widgets for your iPhone this holiday season? Well, get ready to gobble up these options, as I’ve found some of the best apps that’ll help you customize your screen as you wait for the sweet potatoes to cook. While not every app is Thanksgiving-themed, all of them still provide plenty of options, ensuring that you have many style choices while preparing the turkey. Keep reading to see my favorites.

Best Thanksgiving Widgets to Get Festive on iPhone

Take a look at my personal choices for some of the best Thanksgiving widgets around. While some may require a bit of creativity on your end, this list should help you get started with customizing for the season. Note that all photos are from the Apple App Store.

This one seems to be a fan favorite among users on Reddit, and when it comes to widgets, the choice seems obvious. Available on the Apple App Store, Widgey Widgets flaunts the fact that you can create virtually any widget that’s an exact fit for your style. While you may need to be a bit creative in giving your iPhone a Thanksgiving aesthetic, remember that soft browns and oranges can be a great stylistic choice for the occasion.

Keep in mind that the app is free, though does have some in-app purchases. There are also options for Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac to ensure all of your favorite Apple products are looking festive.

Look, bear with me, but a lot of these are going to focus on widgets in general, not just Thanksgiving. But you know what? That just means you have options all year round. In my book, that’s better. What I like about iScreen is that it goes beyond simple widget customization. In fact, you can customize to your heart’s content thanks to this app. Offering not just the ability to customize widgets, you can create your own wallpapers as well. Some new improvements also allow for some new iOS 18 Control Center options, and there are options for some games with Dynamic Island as well. Trust me, you’re going to find something you like with this app.

While there’s no Watch support, iScreen works with iOS 14 or later. However, keep in mind this one also has in-app purchases.

Thanksgiving is all about cooking. Family, too, I suppose. But primarily, cooking, likely with your family! For those that are responsible for the big Thanksgiving feast, I feel like this one should be essential for you. Through Timer+, you can set multiple simultaneous timers, add time to a running timer, keep the timers on your Apple Watch, and more. Naturally there’s widgets included with this, but you can also have your timers on the Lock screen and within Dynamic Island as well. This one can also be great for limiting children during playtime after the big feast.

While you may not like the aesthetic quality, you’ll definitely appreciate the utility of this app. It does require iOS 17 or later, so it’s for somewhat newer devices, but it’s available for iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and even the Apple Vision Pro.

Here’s another one that’s going to be great for giving your iPhone a makeover all year long. Featuring 3-in-1 themes that can perfectly match your taste, this app is perfect for adding fall colors to give your iPhone a Thanksgiving feel. This one also includes a vast collection of widgets, as well as over two-thousand icon packs to ensure everything on your Home and Lock screen matches.

Just like the rest, keep in mind this one also has in-app purchases. Unfortunately, no devices outside of iPad or iPhone, but the app is good for iOS 15 and above so older iPhones can get in on the Thanksgiving fun.

While the name of the app makes this one obvious, you don’t have to use it exclusively for birthdays. Counting down until a holiday is a fun activity. Not only do you get to experience the joy of anticipation, but you can help younger ones learn their numbers as well. However, this app is also good for a variety of other widgets, including daily quotes, reminders and more. There’s some customization options as well, which is never a bad thing.

Naturally, this app also has in-app purchases, though it’s also available on Mac, iPod Touch and Apple Vision Pro.

6. Bonus Apps

If the above wasn’t enough to get you started with the holidays, then I’ve got a few more tricks up my sleeve. For example, you can also be sure to try the Thanksgiving app, which features countdown timers, trivia, facts about the holiday as well as the option to design your own greeting cards (though reviews on this app are mixed). If that’s not enough, this Thanksgiving Photo Frames is certain to add a touch of holiday flair to your iPhone. Lastly, the Thanksgiving Wallpaper Gallery app is sure to complete your look once you’ve customized everything else on your screen.

There’s a lot of good widgets out there for iPhone, so know that you have a lot of options for Thanksgiving style. You may also want to know the 10 best Christmas widgets for the holiday season.