Best AirPlay 2 Compatible TVs in 2025

AirPlay 2 has become the standard for wireless streaming in the Apple ecosystem. It lets you beam content straight from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to your TV, whether it’s a YouTube video, Apple Music playlist, or screen mirroring for presentations. The only catch is that not every TV model supports it, especially older or budget ones. And that’s a big deal. No one wants to spend hundreds on a sleek new screen only to find out it can’t handle the basics.

To save you the guesswork, here’s the updated list of TVs that support AirPlay 2 as of 2025.

Advantages of Smart TV That Support AirPlay 2

When compared to the first iteration, AirPlay 2 has significant improvements. To begin with, AirPlay 2 allows multi-room streaming to multiple devices including TVs. Thanks to HomeKit integration, you can control this using the Home app, or even ask Siri to play shows in a different room, etc. Even when you move from one room to another, AirPlay 2 will ask if you want to switch TVs or speakers. All of this happens in real time as you move and is quite seamless.

Samsung

Neo QLED 8K QN900 (2019–2025), QN800 (2019–2025), QN700 (2021–2023)

Neo QLED 4K QN90 (2020–2025), QN85 (2020–2025), QN95 (2022–2023)

OLED S95 (2023–2025), S90 (2023–2025)

QLED 8K Q900 (2019–2020), Q800 (2020)

QLED 4K Q9 (2018), Q90 (2018–2020), Q80 (2018–2025), Q70 (2018–2025), Q60 (2019), Q6 (2018)

Crystal UHD NU8000, NU7100 (2018), RU8000, RU7100 (2019), TU8000, TU7000 (2020), AU8000, AU7000 (2021–2022), BU8000, BU7000 (2023), CU8000, CU7000 (2024), DU8000, DU7200 (2025)

The Frame LS03 (2018–2025)

The Serif LS01 (2019–2025)

The Sero LS05 (2020–2025)

The Premiere LSP7, LSP9 (2020)

Smart Monitor M Series

M5, M7 (2021–2023)

M8 (2022–2025)

Odyssey Gaming Monitors G6, G7, G8, G9, Ark (2022–2023)

MICROLED Series (2023)

Sony

OLED Series: A9F (2018), A9G (2019), A9S (2020), A90J (2021), A90K (2022), A95K (2022), A95L (2023)

OLED Series: A8H (2020), A80J (2021), A80K (2022), A80L (2023)

LED Series: X85G (2019, 55” and above), X85H (2020), X85J (2021), X85K (2022), X85L (2023)

LED Series: X90H (2020), X90J (2021), X90K (2022), X90L (2023)

LED Series: X95G (2019), X95H (2020), X95J (2021), X95K (2022), X95L (2023)

LED Series: Z9F (2018), Z9G (2019), Z9J (2021), Z9K (2022)

LED Series: X80H (2020), X80J (2021), X80K (2022), X80L (2023)

LED Series: X75K (2022), X75WL (2023)

LED Series: W880K/W830K (2022)

Hisense

ULED Series: U6H (2022), U6K (2023), U7H (2022), U7K (2023), U8H (2022), U8K (2023), U9H (2022)

ULED Series: U7 Series (2025), U8 Series (2025), U9 Series (2025)

A Series: A6H (2022), A6K (2023), A7H (2022), A7K (2023), A85H (2022), A85K (2023), A9H (2022)

Laser TV Series: L5 Series (2023), L9 Series (2023), PL1 Series (2023), PX2 Series (2023)

Others: C1 Series (2023), E7H Series (2022), E7K Series (2023), E7KQ PRO Series (2023), FHD A4 Series (2023), UXK Series (2023)

LG

OLED Series: B8, C8, G8, E8 (2018), B9, C9, E9, W9, Z9 (2019), BX, CX, GX, WX, ZX (2020), B1, C1, G1, Z1 (2021), B2, C2, G2, Z2 (2022), B3, C3, G3, Z3 (2023), B4, C4, G4, M4 (2024), B5, C5, G5, M5 (2025)

NanoCell Series: SM81, SM86, SM90, SM95, SM99 (2019), NANO80, NANO85, NANO90, NANO95, NANO97, NANO99 (2020), NANO75, NANO80, NANO85, NANO90 (2021), NANO75, NANO80, NANO85, NANO90 (2022), NANO75, NANO80, NANO85, NANO90 (2023)

QNED Series: QNED80, QNED85, QNED90, QNED95, QNED99 (2021), QNED80, QNED85, QNED90, QNED95, QNED99 (2022), QNED80, QNED85, QNED90, QNED95, QNED99 (2023), QNED80, QNED85, QNED90, QNED95, QNED99 (2024), QNED80, QNED85, QNED90, QNED95, QNED99 (2025)

UHD Series: UK62, UK7 (2018), UM69, UM71, UM73, UM75, UM80 (2019), UN69, UN70, UN71, UN73, UN85 (2020), UP70, UP75, UP80, UP85 (2021), UQ70, UQ75, UQ80, UQ85 (2022), UR70, UR75, UR80, UR85 (2023), UT70, UT75, UT80, UT85 (2024)

Vizio

OLED Series: OLED55-H1, OLED65-H1 (2020)

P-Series Quantum X: PX65-G1, PX75-G1 (2019), PX65-H1, PX75-H1 (2020)

P-Series Quantum: P65-F1, P75-F1 (2018), P65-G1, P75-G1 (2019), P65-H1, P75-H1 (2020)

P-Series: P55-C1, P65-C1, P75-C1 (2016), P55-E1, P65-E1, P75-E1 (2017), P55-F1, P65-F1, P75-F1 (2018)

M-Series Quantum: M65-G1, M70-G1 (2019), M55-H1, M65-H1, M70-H1 (2020)

M-Series: M50-D1, M55-D1, M60-D1, M65-D1, M70-D1 (2016), M50-E1, M55-E1, M60-E1, M65-E1, M70-E1 (2017), M50-F1, M55-F1, M60-F1, M65-F1, M70-F1 (2018)

E-Series: E50-D1, E55-D1, E60-D1, E65-D1, E70-D1 (2016), E50-E1, E55-E1, E60-E1, E65-E1, E70-E1 (2017), E50-F1, E55-F1, E60-F1, E65-F1, E70-F1 (2018)

D-Series: D32f-F1, D43f-F1, D50f-F1, D55f-F1, D60f-F1 (2018), D32f-G1, D43f-G1, D50f-G1, D55f-G1, D60f-G1 (2019), D32f-H1, D43f-H1, D50f-H1, D55f-H1, D60f-H1 (2020)

Roku

Roku TV Brands: AOC, ATVIO, Element (Series 400, 450), Hisense (R6, R7, R8), Hitachi, InFocus, JVC (Select, Premier, Elite), Magnavox, onn., Philco, Philips (4000 Series), RCA, Sanyo, Sharp, TCL, Westinghouse

Roku Devices: Roku 3 (2013), Roku Express (2017, 2019), Roku Express+ (2017, 2019), Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+, Roku Streambar, Roku Streambar Pro, Roku Streaming Stick (2016, 2017), Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021, 2022), Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ (2021, 2022), Roku Streaming Stick+, Roku Streaming Stick+ Headphone Edition, Roku Ultra (2019, 2020, 2022), Roku Ultra LT (2019, 2021)

TCL

Roku TV Series: 3-Series (32S321, 32S325, 40S325, 43S325, 49S325), 4-Series (43S425, 50S425, 55S425, 65S425, 75S425), 5-Series (50S525, 55S525, 65S525, 75S525), 6-Series (55R625, 65R625, 75R625), 8-Series (65Q825, 75Q825)

Google TV Series: 5-Series (S546), 6-Series (R646), 7-Series (Q750G), 8-Series (QM850G), QM8 (2023), QM7 (2023), Q6 (2023)

Not seeing your TV make and model? Check out Apple’s comprehensive list of Home app-compatible devices.

