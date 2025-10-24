5 Best Apple Pencil Alternatives in 2025

The Apple Pencil remains one of the most accurate styluses for iPad, but it isn’t the only capable option. Many third-party styluses now offer excellent writing and sketching performance, often at a fraction of the price.
Whether used for professional design work, taking notes in classroom, or everyday productivity, the right stylus can deliver accuracy, comfort, and lasting reliability. In this article, you’ll find the best Apple Pencil alternatives in 2025.
How We Made This List: Each stylus featured in this selection was evaluated based on precision, comfort, battery life, and compatibility with current iPad models. This assessment process involved an analysis of professional reviews, user feedback, and independent testing data to verify accuracy and long-term durability.
To help you choose the best alternative, this list has multiple options, ranging from professional-grade products to cost-effective alternatives that deliver reliable performance for everyday use.
Here are some best Apple Pencil alternatives to consider
1. Logitech Crayon
The Logitech Crayon (expert review) is an officially approved Apple accessory that offers excellent precision and tilt support. It connects instantly with iPads and delivers smooth, lag-free performance for note-taking, sketching, and markup. The aluminum body feels sturdy and comfortable, ideal for both students and professionals.
In our test, we’ve found that the anti-roll design keeps it steady on desks, while palm rejection ensures natural writing comfort. Although it lacks pressure sensitivity, the Crayon remains one of the most dependable styluses for everyday use.
Quick Specs:
- Compatibility: iPads (2018 and later)
- Tilt and palm rejection support
- No Bluetooth pairing required
- Battery life: Up to 7 hours
Pros:
- Seamless Apple integration
- Excellent tilt accuracy
- Durable and ergonomic build
Cons:
- No pressure sensitivity
- Slightly thicker grip
Best for: Students and professionals needing dependable precision without pro-level art tools.
2. Zagg Pro Stylus
The Zagg Pro Stylus blends sleek design with solid performance. It supports tilt recognition and palm rejection for natural, accurate strokes. The pen attaches magnetically to compatible iPads and charges via USB-C for convenience.
Its dual-tip design offers a precision stylus on one end and a general-use tip on the other, making it versatile for sketching, editing, or navigating the iPad. Auto-activation means it starts working the moment it touches the screen.
Quick Specs:
- Compatibility: iPads (2018 and select newer models)
- Dual-tip (active + capacitive) design
- Tilt and palm rejection support
- Battery life: Up to 8 hours
Pros:
- Smooth and responsive performance
- Magnetic attachment
- Quick setup with auto-on
Cons:
- No pressure sensitivity
- Minor lag in select apps
Best for: Everyday users seeking a reliable stylus for work, drawing, and navigation.
3. Adonit Note+
After extensive testing, we’ve found that the Adonit Note+ is a capable stylus for creative professionals and artists. It supports 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity, customizable shortcut buttons, and tilt detection. It feels natural for drawing, writing, and shading in supported apps.
Its aluminum body offers a premium feel, while quick charging delivers up to an hour of use from a five-minute boost. It doesn’t attach magnetically, but compensates with accuracy and versatile app support.
Quick Specs:
- Compatibility: iPads with Apple Pencil support (2018 and later)
- 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity
- Custom shortcut buttons
- Battery life: Around 10 hours
Pros:
- Pressure and tilt support for detailed sketches
- Programmable buttons enhance workflow
- Excellent response in creative apps
Cons:
- No magnetic attachment
- Requires supported apps for all features
Best for: Artists and designers who need fine control and responsive pressure performance.
4. Adonit Mark (Budget Option)
The Adonit Mark offers a simple and practical solution for basic writing and sketching. Its mesh tip glides smoothly across the screen, making it ideal for note-taking, document markup, or casual drawing.
The triangular aluminum body ensures a comfortable grip and prevents slipping. It works on any touchscreen device, requiring no charging or pairing. It’s a dependable choice for users who want a straightforward stylus without extra features.
Quick Specs:
- Compatibility: All capacitive touchscreens
- Mesh tip for smooth input
- No charging or setup required
Pros:
- Affordable and durable
- Universal compatibility
- Comfortable and lightweight
Cons:
- No palm rejection
- Not suitable for precise artwork
Best for: Students or casual users who want an affordable, no-fuss stylus.
5. ESR Geo Digital Pencil
The ESR Geo Digital Pencil offers Apple Pencil-like responsiveness with features like tilt sensitivity, palm rejection, and magnetic charging. It attaches securely to the iPad’s side and powers on automatically when touching the screen.
Its matte finish and lightweight design make it comfortable for extended use, while the 12-hour battery life ensures all-day productivity. It’s a reliable midrange alternative for writing, drawing, and editing.
Notably, the integration with the Find My network is particularly interesting as users can locate the stylus via the app, see its last known location, and play a sound to track it down if misplaced.
Quick Specs:
- Compatibility: iPads (2018 and later)
- Tilt and palm rejection support
- Magnetic attachment and charging
- Built-in support for Find My
- Battery life: Around 12 hours
Pros:
- Excellent responsiveness and build
- Find My support
- Convenient magnetic charging
- Long-lasting battery
Cons:
- No pressure sensitivity
- Slightly less precise for detailed sketching
Best for: Professionals wanting a premium, Apple-like experience at a lower cost.
Comparison Table
|Stylus
|Compatibility
|Key Features
|Battery Life
|Best Use
|Drawbacks
|Logitech Crayon
|iPads (2018+)
|Tilt, palm rejection, instant pairing
|7.5 hrs
|Note-taking, daily tasks
|No pressure sensitivity
|Zagg Pro Stylus
|iPads (2018+)
|Dual-tip, tilt, magnetic attach
|8 hrs
|General use, sketching
|Slight lag in some apps
|Adonit Note+
|iPads (2018+)
|Pressure, tilt, shortcut buttons
|10 hrs
|Art and design work
|App-specific features
|Adonit Mark
|All
|Mesh tip, no charging
|N/A
|Casual writing, navigation
|No palm rejection
|ESR Geo Digital Pencil
|iPads (2018+)
|Tilt, magnetic charge, palm rejection
|12 hrs
|Productivity, writing
|Lacks pressure control
Conclusion
From everyday note-taking to creative design, each of these styluses brings something unique to the table. The Logitech Crayon and Zagg Pro Stylus are excellent all-rounders, while the Adonit Note+ suits digital artists best.
The Adonit Mark covers budget needs, and the ESR Geo Digital Pencil combines premium features with great value. So, choose the one that suits your requirements and budget the best. Also, read our comparison of Apple Pencil Pro and Pencil, in case you’re not sure about which one to buy.