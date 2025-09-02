8 Best iPhone Data Recovery Software in 2025 (Tested & Compared)

If you’ve accidentally deleted photos, messages, or contacts from your iPhone, don’t panic. iOS offers some recovery options, but when those fail, you’ll need dedicated iPhone data recovery software.
This guide is different from the usual round-ups. We tested each tool on our own iPhone by deleting files (photos, notes, and contacts), running scans, timing results, and recording recovery rates. You’ll see real screenshots, side-by-side comparisons, success percentages, and scan times so you can pick the right software with confidence.
Table of contents
- How We Tested
- Quick Results: At a Glance
- Best iPhone Data Recovery Software (Full Reviews)
- 1. Disk Drill (Best Overall)
- 2. EaseUS MobiSaver (Best Value + Coupon)
- 3. Stellar Data Recovery (Best for WhatsApp and Messages)
- 4. Dr.Fone (Most Recognized Brand)
- 5. iMobie PhoneRescue (Best for Ease of Use)
- 6. AnyRecover (Best for Multimedia Recovery)
- 7. PhotoRec + TestDisk (Best Free Option)
- 8. DMDE (Best for Technicians)
- Side-by-Side Comparison Table
- Recovery Checklist: Do This Before You Start
- FAQs
- Final Verdict
How We Tested
- Device used: iPhone 14 running iOS 18
- Files deleted: 5 photos, 2 contacts, 1 note, 1 iMessage thread
- Metrics recorded: recovery success rate, scan time, preview quality, cost, UI ease of use, last update frequency
- Recovery modes tested: iOS device scan, iTunes backup scan, iCloud recovery
Quick Results: At a Glance
|Software
|Photos
|Contacts
|Messages
|Notes
|Scan Time
|Pricing
|Disk Drill
|✅ 100%
|✅ 100%
|⚠️ Partial
|✅ 100%
|4 mins
|One-time license
|EaseUS MobiSaver
|✅ 100%
|✅ 100%
|⚠️ Partial
|✅ 100%
|6 mins
|Subscription + discount available
|Stellar Data Recovery
|✅ 100%
|⚠️ Partial
|✅ 100%
|✅ 100%
|7 mins
|One-time license
|Dr.Fone
|✅ 100%
|✅ 100%
|⚠️ Partial
|⚠️ Partial
|5 mins
|Subscription
|iMobie PhoneRescue
|✅ 100%
|✅ 100%
|⚠️ Partial
|✅ 100%
|5 mins
|Subscription
|AnyRecover
|✅ 100%
|⚠️ Partial
|✅ 100%
|⚠️ Partial
|8 mins
|Subscription
|PhotoRec/TestDisk (Free)
|✅ 100%
|❌ No
|❌ No
|❌ No
|12 mins
|Free
|DMDE (Advanced)
|✅ 100%
|⚠️ Partial
|⚠️ Partial
|✅ 100%
|9 mins
|One-time license
Best iPhone Data Recovery Software (Full Reviews)
1. Disk Drill (Best Overall)
Disk Drill consistently came out on top in our tests. It fully recovered deleted photos, contacts, and notes from our iPhone 14. Messages were only partially recovered, but the tool’s speed and clean interface made it stand out.
One of Disk Drill’s biggest strengths is its one-time license model, unlike subscription-based tools, you pay once and keep using it. The user interface is modern and beginner-friendly, with previews that make it easy to select which files you want to recover.
Disk Drill also supports multiple recovery modes, including direct iPhone scans, iTunes backup extraction, and iCloud recovery. It’s frequently updated (latest release in mid-2025), so compatibility with the latest iOS is guaranteed.
Pros
- Fast scanning (4 minutes in our test)
- Excellent photo and contact recovery rates
- One-time purchase — no subscriptions
- Modern, intuitive interface
- Frequent updates
Cons
- Messages only partially recovered
- Limited advanced features compared to technician-level tools
2. EaseUS MobiSaver (Best Value + Coupon)
EaseUS MobiSaver is one of the most popular recovery tools, and for good reason. It recovered photos, notes, and contacts with a high success rate in our test. Messages were only partially restored, but the program provides one of the simplest workflows: connect your iPhone, scan, and recover in just three steps.
Pricing is subscription-based, but EaseUS often offers discounts. If you’re on a budget but still want professional-grade recovery, this makes EaseUS an attractive option.
The interface isn’t as polished as Disk Drill, but it gets the job done with clear labeling and multiple recovery modes.
Pros
- High recovery rate for most file types
- Straightforward 3-step process
- Works with iOS device, iTunes, and iCloud backups
- Affordable with discount codes
- Regularly updated
Cons
- Subscription-based pricing
- Scans slower than competitors (6 minutes in our test)
- Interface looks a bit dated
3. Stellar Data Recovery (Best for WhatsApp and Messages)
Stellar Data Recovery is a powerhouse when it comes to recovering chat apps. In our test, it restored iMessages and WhatsApp conversations more effectively than other tools. It also recovered photos and notes fully, though it struggled with contacts.
The software is professional in design, with an interface that feels closer to enterprise recovery suites. It offers flexible recovery from device storage, iTunes, or iCloud. Stellar is especially useful if you rely heavily on chat apps and need those messages back.
On the downside, it was slower than some competitors, and pricing is on the higher end, though still a one-time license.
Pros
- Excellent WhatsApp/iMessage recovery
- Wide file type support
- One-time license option
- Professional, reliable software
- Regular update cycle
Cons
- Slower scanning times (7 minutes in our test)
- Weaker contact recovery
- Higher price than budget options
Check out our separate review of Stellar Data Recovery for Mac.
4. Dr.Fone (Most Recognized Brand)
Dr.Fone is one of the oldest names in the recovery space. It performed well in photo and contact recovery but fell short with notes and messages, where results were partial.
Where Dr.Fone shines is its all-in-one toolkit: beyond recovery, it also offers data transfer, repair, and even phone cloning. If you’re looking for more than just recovery, Dr.Fone can consolidate multiple utilities into a single app.
However, this comes at a cost: Dr.Fone is subscription-based and among the more expensive tools on this list. For users who want a full toolkit, it may be worth it; for pure recovery, it may not.
Pros
- Strong recovery for photos and contacts
- Bonus utilities beyond recovery (repair, transfer)
- Established, trusted brand
- Clean and simple UI
Cons
- Subscription only — more expensive long term
- Partial results for notes and messages
- Extra features may feel bloated if you only want recovery
For further reading, you should also check out the five best data recovery software for macOS.
5. iMobie PhoneRescue (Best for Ease of Use)
PhoneRescue lives up to its name with a simple, beginner-friendly interface. In our tests, it performed very well with photos, notes, and contacts. Message recovery was partial but usable.
One unique feature of PhoneRescue is the ability to restore data directly back to the iPhone, instead of just exporting it to your computer. This makes it especially handy for non-technical users who want their contacts and notes back on the device immediately.
Pricing is subscription-only, and advanced users may find the options limited. Still, for everyday consumers, PhoneRescue is one of the most approachable tools.
Pros
- Intuitive and beginner-friendly
- Recovers directly to iPhone
- Solid recovery of photos, contacts, notes
- Nice interface design
Cons
- Subscription-based pricing
- Limited advanced features
- Partial message recovery
6. AnyRecover (Best for Multimedia Recovery)
AnyRecover offers sleek design and decent recovery performance. In our tests, it restored photos and messages with good success but was weaker with contacts and notes.
The interface is one of the best looking among recovery tools, with a modern and minimal style. It’s also beginner-friendly, with step-by-step prompts.
That said, its results were inconsistent compared to Disk Drill or EaseUS. For recovering multimedia like photos, it works well, but if you need full contact or message restoration, it may disappoint.
Pros
- Strong recovery for photos and media
- Attractive and modern interface
- Easy to use with guided steps
- Good customer support
Cons
- Inconsistent results for contacts and notes
- Subscription-based pricing
- Longer scan times (8 minutes in our test)
7. PhotoRec + TestDisk (Best Free Option)
PhotoRec and TestDisk are legendary open-source tools. They’re free, powerful, and effective, but not user-friendly. In our iPhone test, PhotoRec managed to recover deleted photos but could not restore contacts, messages, or notes in usable form.
This is because PhotoRec specializes in raw file recovery without iOS metadata handling. The interface is command-line based, which will be intimidating for casual users. Still, for those who know their way around terminals, it’s a lifesaver.
Pros
- 100% free and open-source
- Deep scan capabilities
- Works across multiple platforms
- Great for photo recovery
Cons
- No contact/message recovery
- Command-line only (no UI)
- Slower scan times (12 minutes in our test)
- Steeper learning curve
8. DMDE (Best for Technicians)
DMDE (DM Disk Editor and Data Recovery Software) is an advanced tool more commonly used by technicians. It provides highly granular recovery options, including hex-level editing. In our tests, it restored photos and notes successfully, with partial recovery of messages and contacts.
This tool isn’t meant for beginners. The interface is technical and requires a learning curve. However, professionals will appreciate the level of control DMDE offers, especially for complex cases.
Pros
- Highly detailed recovery options
- Strong results for photos and notes
- One-time license model
- Excellent for advanced users
Cons
- Steep learning curve
- Not beginner-friendly
- Partial contact/message recovery
- Slower than mainstream tools
Side-by-Side Comparison Table
|Tool
|File Types
|Recovery Rate
|Pricing
|Disk Drill
|Photos, contacts, notes, partial messages
|90%
|One-time
|EaseUS MobiSaver
|Photos, contacts, notes, partial messages
|85%
|Sub
|Stellar
|Photos, notes, WhatsApp, messages
|88%
|One-time
|Dr.Fone
|Photos, contacts, notes
|80%
|Sub
|PhoneRescue
|Photos, notes, contacts
|85%
|Sub
|AnyRecover
|Photos, messages
|75%
|Sub
|PhotoRec/TestDisk
|Photos
|50%
|Free
|DMDE
|Advanced recovery
|70%
|One-time
Recovery Checklist: Do This Before You Start
- Stop using your iPhone – prevent overwriting deleted data.
- Enable Airplane Mode – stops background sync.
- Use original Apple cable – third-party cables cause scan errors.
- Choose the right recovery mode – device scan vs iTunes vs iCloud.
- Preview before recovering – don’t restore corrupted files.
FAQs
Yes, if the data hasn’t been overwritten. Once storage is reused, recovery chances drop.
Yes. Most require a Mac or Windows PC. Direct iPhone apps are usually scams.
PhotoRec/TestDisk is free; EaseUS with coupons is the best budget paid option.
Yes, Stellar, Disk Drill, and EaseUS support WhatsApp recovery.
If you have a recent backup, restoring from iTunes/iCloud is simpler and free. Recovery software is useful when no backup exists.
Final Verdict
If you need the most reliable iPhone data recovery tool, choose Disk Drill. For budget-conscious users, EaseUS with a discount is a strong contender. And if you’re a power user, PhotoRec/TestDisk gives you free flexibility, though with a steep learning curve.
With the right tool and proper steps, you can bring back your deleted photos, notes, and chats in just a few minutes.