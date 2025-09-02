8 Best iPhone Data Recovery Software in 2025 (Tested & Compared)

If you’ve accidentally deleted photos, messages, or contacts from your iPhone, don’t panic. iOS offers some recovery options, but when those fail, you’ll need dedicated iPhone data recovery software.

This guide is different from the usual round-ups. We tested each tool on our own iPhone by deleting files (photos, notes, and contacts), running scans, timing results, and recording recovery rates. You’ll see real screenshots, side-by-side comparisons, success percentages, and scan times so you can pick the right software with confidence.

How We Tested

Device used : iPhone 14 running iOS 18

: iPhone 14 running iOS 18 Files deleted : 5 photos, 2 contacts, 1 note, 1 iMessage thread

: 5 photos, 2 contacts, 1 note, 1 iMessage thread Metrics recorded : recovery success rate, scan time, preview quality, cost, UI ease of use, last update frequency

: recovery success rate, scan time, preview quality, cost, UI ease of use, last update frequency Recovery modes tested: iOS device scan, iTunes backup scan, iCloud recovery

Quick Results: At a Glance

Software Photos Contacts Messages Notes Scan Time Pricing Disk Drill ✅ 100% ✅ 100% ⚠️ Partial ✅ 100% 4 mins One-time license EaseUS MobiSaver ✅ 100% ✅ 100% ⚠️ Partial ✅ 100% 6 mins Subscription + discount available Stellar Data Recovery ✅ 100% ⚠️ Partial ✅ 100% ✅ 100% 7 mins One-time license Dr.Fone ✅ 100% ✅ 100% ⚠️ Partial ⚠️ Partial 5 mins Subscription iMobie PhoneRescue ✅ 100% ✅ 100% ⚠️ Partial ✅ 100% 5 mins Subscription AnyRecover ✅ 100% ⚠️ Partial ✅ 100% ⚠️ Partial 8 mins Subscription PhotoRec/TestDisk (Free) ✅ 100% ❌ No ❌ No ❌ No 12 mins Free DMDE (Advanced) ✅ 100% ⚠️ Partial ⚠️ Partial ✅ 100% 9 mins One-time license

Best iPhone Data Recovery Software (Full Reviews)

1. Disk Drill (Best Overall)

Disk Drill consistently came out on top in our tests. It fully recovered deleted photos, contacts, and notes from our iPhone 14. Messages were only partially recovered, but the tool’s speed and clean interface made it stand out.

One of Disk Drill’s biggest strengths is its one-time license model, unlike subscription-based tools, you pay once and keep using it. The user interface is modern and beginner-friendly, with previews that make it easy to select which files you want to recover.

Disk Drill also supports multiple recovery modes, including direct iPhone scans, iTunes backup extraction, and iCloud recovery. It’s frequently updated (latest release in mid-2025), so compatibility with the latest iOS is guaranteed.

Pros

Fast scanning (4 minutes in our test)

Excellent photo and contact recovery rates

One-time purchase — no subscriptions

Modern, intuitive interface

Frequent updates

Cons

Messages only partially recovered

Limited advanced features compared to technician-level tools

2. EaseUS MobiSaver (Best Value + Coupon)

EaseUS MobiSaver is one of the most popular recovery tools, and for good reason. It recovered photos, notes, and contacts with a high success rate in our test. Messages were only partially restored, but the program provides one of the simplest workflows: connect your iPhone, scan, and recover in just three steps.

Pricing is subscription-based, but EaseUS often offers discounts. If you’re on a budget but still want professional-grade recovery, this makes EaseUS an attractive option.

The interface isn’t as polished as Disk Drill, but it gets the job done with clear labeling and multiple recovery modes.

Pros

High recovery rate for most file types

Straightforward 3-step process

Works with iOS device, iTunes, and iCloud backups

Affordable with discount codes

Regularly updated

Cons

Subscription-based pricing

Scans slower than competitors (6 minutes in our test)

Interface looks a bit dated

3. Stellar Data Recovery (Best for WhatsApp and Messages)

Stellar Data Recovery is a powerhouse when it comes to recovering chat apps. In our test, it restored iMessages and WhatsApp conversations more effectively than other tools. It also recovered photos and notes fully, though it struggled with contacts.

The software is professional in design, with an interface that feels closer to enterprise recovery suites. It offers flexible recovery from device storage, iTunes, or iCloud. Stellar is especially useful if you rely heavily on chat apps and need those messages back.

On the downside, it was slower than some competitors, and pricing is on the higher end, though still a one-time license.

Pros

Excellent WhatsApp/iMessage recovery

Wide file type support

One-time license option

Professional, reliable software

Regular update cycle

Cons

Slower scanning times (7 minutes in our test)

Weaker contact recovery

Higher price than budget options

Check out our separate review of Stellar Data Recovery for Mac.

Dr.Fone is one of the oldest names in the recovery space. It performed well in photo and contact recovery but fell short with notes and messages, where results were partial.

Where Dr.Fone shines is its all-in-one toolkit: beyond recovery, it also offers data transfer, repair, and even phone cloning. If you’re looking for more than just recovery, Dr.Fone can consolidate multiple utilities into a single app.

However, this comes at a cost: Dr.Fone is subscription-based and among the more expensive tools on this list. For users who want a full toolkit, it may be worth it; for pure recovery, it may not.

Pros

Strong recovery for photos and contacts

Bonus utilities beyond recovery (repair, transfer)

Established, trusted brand

Clean and simple UI

Cons

Subscription only — more expensive long term

Partial results for notes and messages

Extra features may feel bloated if you only want recovery

For further reading, you should also check out the five best data recovery software for macOS.

5. iMobie PhoneRescue (Best for Ease of Use)

PhoneRescue lives up to its name with a simple, beginner-friendly interface. In our tests, it performed very well with photos, notes, and contacts. Message recovery was partial but usable.

One unique feature of PhoneRescue is the ability to restore data directly back to the iPhone, instead of just exporting it to your computer. This makes it especially handy for non-technical users who want their contacts and notes back on the device immediately.

Pricing is subscription-only, and advanced users may find the options limited. Still, for everyday consumers, PhoneRescue is one of the most approachable tools.

Pros

Intuitive and beginner-friendly

Recovers directly to iPhone

Solid recovery of photos, contacts, notes

Nice interface design

Cons

Subscription-based pricing

Limited advanced features

Partial message recovery

6. AnyRecover (Best for Multimedia Recovery)

AnyRecover offers sleek design and decent recovery performance. In our tests, it restored photos and messages with good success but was weaker with contacts and notes.

The interface is one of the best looking among recovery tools, with a modern and minimal style. It’s also beginner-friendly, with step-by-step prompts.

That said, its results were inconsistent compared to Disk Drill or EaseUS. For recovering multimedia like photos, it works well, but if you need full contact or message restoration, it may disappoint.

Pros

Strong recovery for photos and media

Attractive and modern interface

Easy to use with guided steps

Good customer support

Cons

Inconsistent results for contacts and notes

Subscription-based pricing

Longer scan times (8 minutes in our test)

7. PhotoRec + TestDisk (Best Free Option)

PhotoRec and TestDisk are legendary open-source tools. They’re free, powerful, and effective, but not user-friendly. In our iPhone test, PhotoRec managed to recover deleted photos but could not restore contacts, messages, or notes in usable form.

This is because PhotoRec specializes in raw file recovery without iOS metadata handling. The interface is command-line based, which will be intimidating for casual users. Still, for those who know their way around terminals, it’s a lifesaver.

Pros

100% free and open-source

Deep scan capabilities

Works across multiple platforms

Great for photo recovery

Cons

No contact/message recovery

Command-line only (no UI)

Slower scan times (12 minutes in our test)

Steeper learning curve

8. DMDE (Best for Technicians)

DMDE (DM Disk Editor and Data Recovery Software) is an advanced tool more commonly used by technicians. It provides highly granular recovery options, including hex-level editing. In our tests, it restored photos and notes successfully, with partial recovery of messages and contacts.

This tool isn’t meant for beginners. The interface is technical and requires a learning curve. However, professionals will appreciate the level of control DMDE offers, especially for complex cases.

Pros

Highly detailed recovery options

Strong results for photos and notes

One-time license model

Excellent for advanced users

Cons

Steep learning curve

Not beginner-friendly

Partial contact/message recovery

Slower than mainstream tools

Side-by-Side Comparison Table

Tool File Types Recovery Rate Pricing Disk Drill Photos, contacts, notes, partial messages 90% One-time EaseUS MobiSaver Photos, contacts, notes, partial messages 85% Sub Stellar Photos, notes, WhatsApp, messages 88% One-time Dr.Fone Photos, contacts, notes 80% Sub PhoneRescue Photos, notes, contacts 85% Sub AnyRecover Photos, messages 75% Sub PhotoRec/TestDisk Photos 50% Free DMDE Advanced recovery 70% One-time

Recovery Checklist: Do This Before You Start

Stop using your iPhone – prevent overwriting deleted data. Enable Airplane Mode – stops background sync. Use original Apple cable – third-party cables cause scan errors. Choose the right recovery mode – device scan vs iTunes vs iCloud. Preview before recovering – don’t restore corrupted files.

FAQs

Can iPhone recovery software bring back permanently deleted data? Yes, if the data hasn’t been overwritten. Once storage is reused, recovery chances drop. Do I need a computer to run these tools? Yes. Most require a Mac or Windows PC. Direct iPhone apps are usually scams. Which is the cheapest iPhone recovery software? PhotoRec/TestDisk is free; EaseUS with coupons is the best budget paid option. Can these recover WhatsApp chats? Yes, Stellar, Disk Drill, and EaseUS support WhatsApp recovery. Is iTunes or iCloud backup enough? If you have a recent backup, restoring from iTunes/iCloud is simpler and free. Recovery software is useful when no backup exists.

Final Verdict

If you need the most reliable iPhone data recovery tool, choose Disk Drill. For budget-conscious users, EaseUS with a discount is a strong contender. And if you’re a power user, PhotoRec/TestDisk gives you free flexibility, though with a steep learning curve.

With the right tool and proper steps, you can bring back your deleted photos, notes, and chats in just a few minutes.