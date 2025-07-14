5 Best Data Recovery Software for macOS (2025) | Free & Paid

If you’ve just lost important files from your Mac, whether from accidental deletion, a corrupted drive, or a macOS crash, the good news is that recovery is *often* possible. We tested dozens of recovery tools and narrowed them down to five that consistently delivered results. These tools can handle a wide range of file systems including APFS and HFS+, and vary in price, usability, and performance. Keep reasing to find side-by-side comparisons, key pros and cons, and an in-depth FAQ that explains how Mac data recovery software works.

Comparison Table

Software Free Tier Max Recovery Limit Bootable Drive Support APFS Support User-Friendliness Disk Drill Yes 500MB Yes Yes High EaseUS Yes 2GB Partial Yes High Wondershare Recoverit Limited Trial 100MB Yes Yes Very High Stellar Data Recovery Trial Only Preview Only Yes Yes Medium Prosoft Data Rescue Limited Trial Trial Scans Only Yes Yes Low (Expert-only)

1. Disk Drill for Mac (Free + Paid): Best Free-Tier for Most Users



Disk Drill is a user-friendly Mac data recovery software that balances simplicity with powerful features. Its standout appeal is the generous free tier, allowing up to 500MB of free recovery, which is more than many competitors.

It supports APFS, HFS+, FAT32, exFAT, and NTFS, making it compatible with a wide range of Mac and external drives. Disk Drill’s S.M.A.R.T. monitoring gives insight into your drive health, and its Recovery Vault protects against future losses by creating a map of deleted file metadata.

You’ll also find tools like bootable USB drive creation, partition recovery, and a data shredder included. While performance can lag on deeper scans, Disk Drill remains a top pick for average users looking to recover common file types like documents, videos, and photos, especially without spending upfront.

Pros

Free version available (up to 500MB)

Recovers over 400 file types

Features extras like S.M.A.R.T. monitoring and duplicate finder

Cons

Free tier is limited

Some reports of instability during long scans

2. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard for Mac (Free + Paid): Best for Clean Interface

EaseUS is popular for good reason: its sleek interface, organized file preview, and up to 2GB free recovery make it ideal for users recovering files from SD cards, USBs, and even formatted drives.

It supports over 1,000 file types and works with APFS, HFS+, exFAT, FAT32, and NTFS, making it versatile for both Mac and external storage recovery. EaseUS also offers a bootable media module to recover from unbootable Macs, though this feature sometimes struggles with newer Apple silicon Macs, as user reviews note.

Its Video Repair module and file type categorization (pictures, audio, docs, emails, archives) make post-recovery organization much easier.

Pros

Free recovery up to 2GB

Supports Time Machine and APFS recovery

Clean UI with categorized file previews

Cons

Subscription model can get expensive

Cloud login tools may have issues

3. Wondershare Recoverit (Paid): Great for Multimedia Recovery

Recoverit stands out for its focus on multimedia recovery (especially photos and videos) and its System Crashed Computer mode, which can restore data even from unbootable Macs. Users praise its clean interface and effective Enhanced Recovery mode, which digs deep into corrupted or formatted drives.

It supports all major formats: APFS, HFS+, exFAT, FAT32, and more, and includes tools for bootable USB recovery media creation. It’s also one of the few tools with a corrupted video repair engine built in.

The free tier limits you to 100MB, which isn’t much, but all features are accessible before upgrading, making it easy to test before buying.

Pros

Excellent UI and UX

Deep scan + corrupted video repair

NAS and Linux support

Cons

No unlimited free recovery

Some bugs with bootable drive creation

4. Stellar Data Recovery for Mac (Free Trial + Paid): Best for Technical Users



Stellar offers some of the deepest scan and recovery capabilities on macOS, which is especially good for recovering data from formatted, corrupted, or encrypted volumes. It supports byte-level cloning, disk imaging, and recovery from non-booting Macs using a command-line utility tied to Recovery Mode.

It works with APFS, HFS+, FAT32, NTFS, and exFAT, and its Preview-before-recovery and save-scan progress options are useful when scanning large drives.

However, bootable USB creation can be complex, and its UI isn’t the slickest. Still, for power users or IT pros, it’s one of the most comprehensive disk recovery software options for macOS.

Pros

Comprehensive recovery modules

Advanced scan and file filtering

Works with HFS+, APFS, and encrypted volumes

Cons

Interface can be buggy

Pricing is steep for occasional use

5. Prosoft Data Rescue (Paid): Best for Professionals

Data Rescue is aimed at tech-savvy users who need precise control over recovery tasks. It features sector-level scanning, hex data view, and virtual RAID reconstruction, which are powerful for complex or enterprise-grade recovery.

Its Clone Drive and BootWell USB creation tool allow recovery from failing drives or unbootable systems, and it works with APFS, HFS+, FAT, exFAT, and older macOS formats.

Unlike others, it doesn’t cap file recovery in the trial, instead, you scan first and pay only if you want to recover the results. The downside? No-frills UI and a steep price tag.

Pros

Professional-grade recovery tools

Supports recovery from failing drives

Excellent scan session control

Cons

Expensive

Learning curve for casual users

FAQ

How does Mac data recovery software work? Most macOS file recovery software works by scanning your drive for file headers and fragments that haven’t been overwritten. If a file has been deleted but not overwritten, recovery is often possible. Some tools go further, reconstructing files based on known structures. Are Mac data recovery apps safe to use? Reputable apps like Disk Drill and Recoverit are safe to use. They operate in read-only mode and do not overwrite existing data. Always download from official sources and avoid obscure clones. Is there a free way to recover lost Mac data? Yes, both Disk Drill and EaseUS offer free versions with recovery caps (500MB and 2GB respectively). macOS Time Machine and cloud backups are also options if enabled prior to data loss. How to avoid losing data again? Use Time Machine for local backups and a cloud backup solution for redundancy. Regularly test your backups and consider scheduling weekly backup checks.

Final Thoughts

Data loss is stressful, but it doesn’t have to be final. Whether you start with a free tier or invest in a pro tool, the data recovery software we reviewed above offer reliable ways to bring your files back. Start with Disk Drill or EaseUS if you want a free option. For deeper recoveries or business-level needs, Recoverit and Stellar are your best bets. And don’t forget: prevention beats panic. Set up your backups today.