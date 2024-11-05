Best Fall Wallpapers For iPhone in 2024

Fall is finally here! Misty mornings, orange foliage, and a refreshing break from the summer heat. To celebrate the season, I’ve curated a collection of stunning fall wallpapers that capture its beauty. So, if you want to bring that cozy vibe to your screen, check out our list of the best fall wallpapers for iPhone.

Top 8 Cozy Fall Wallpapers for Your iPhone

Here’s our list of the best cozy fall wallpapers to put on your iPhone this season. If you’re not sure how to do that, check out our guide on how to easily change the wallpaper on your iPhone.

1. Minimalist Autumn Leaf Wallpaper

This minimalist wallpaper only features a single leaf hanging from a branch, but that’s just enough to make an appealing Lock Screen. Pastel background colors give the Lock Screen elements a bluish hue, providing a nice contrast to the yellow leaf.

2. Fall Leaves Pattern Wallpaper

If you like pattern wallpapers, this bold pattern of autumn leaves in various shapes and shades on a dark background will give your phone a classic fall aesthetic.

3. Cute Hedgehog Wallpaper

I don’t know why, but hedgehogs are one of the first animals that come to mind when I think of fall. And if you feel the same, you’ll like this charming, illustrated wallpaper of a hedgehog surrounded by minimalist, fall-inspired elements. This wallpaper truly embodies the essence of the fall season.

4. Fall Branch Wallpaper

If the first wallpaper on this list is too simplistic for you, let’s make the scene more interesting by adding some more branches with orange autumn leaves against a soft, blurred background. This one keeps the minimalistic feel, but brings a fuller scene to your Lock Screen.

5. Minimalistic Fall Leaves Wallpaper

Some more branches, but this time in the form of a minimalistic illustration. If you want to put just one fall-themed element on your iPhone’s Lock Screen, you should choose this elegant wallpaper.

6. Lake in Fall Wallpaper

No list of the best fall-themed wallpapers is complete without landscape photos. After all, fall is the most picturesque season when nature is at its most beautiful. We start off with this multi-layered wallpaper, which connects a reflective lake, forest, and mountains. If you want a rich wallpaper for your iPhone, this is the right choice!

7. Mountain Fog Wallpaper

With fog being the signature weather condition of fall, we had to put it on a wallpaper. Maybe you’re not in a fog-covered pine forest right now, but this wallpaper will bring that misty, enchanting atmosphere right to your screen.

8. Mountain Landscape Wallpaper

We round up our list with a minimalist landscape wallpaper. This wallpaper is perfect if you want a cozy fall landscape on your Lock Screen, but don’t want to overcrowd it with too many elements.

If you like fall, I’m sure you’ll love these wallpapers! Whether you prefer a simple, minimalist style or rich fall landscapes, there’s something here for everyone.

