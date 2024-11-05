Best Christmas Wallpapers For iPhone in 2024

It’s early November, which means we’re defrosting Mariah Carey and kicking off our way-too-early Christmas preparations! Mariah can do her thing, but why not start your own holiday prep by giving your iPhone a festive touch? And there’s no better place to start than with our list of the best Christmas wallpapers for iPhone this holiday season!

Top 8 Christmas Wallpapers For iPhone in 2024

Here is the list of our best Christmas wallpapers for iPhones for the upcoming holiday season. If you need help setting a wallpaper on your iPhone, check out our simple guide.

1. Minimalistic Snowmen Wallpaper

Let’s start our list with a simple drawing of two cute snowmen. Just because you don’t make snowmen in real life anymore (or maybe you do, in which case – kudos) doesn’t mean you can’t have one (or two) on your iPhone screen. The wallpaper’s art style resembles a child’s drawing, bringing back the nostalgic joy of childhood winters.

2. Snowflakes Pattern Wallpaper

If you like pattern wallpapers, this simple design with snowflakes against a vibrant red background is the right choice for your Home Screen. And it’s hand-drawn, which adds a fun and energetic touch, perfect for spreading holiday cheer.

3. Minimalist Christmas Tree Wallpaper

A unique Christmas tree wallpaper for those who appreciate elegance. Instead of a busy scene characteristic of Christmas wallpapers, you get a close-up shot of the Christmas tree and a lot of negative space. This wallpaper is for the fans of minimalism who want to bring a little holiday spirit to their screens without overcrowding them.

4. Christmas Tree Drawing Wallpaper

If the previous minimalistic Christmas tree wallpaper is too serious for you, this one is the total opposite. It’s a child’s drawing of a Christmas tree that, despite its simplicity, looks stunning on the iPhone Lock Screen.

5. Simple Christmas Tree Wallpaper

Yes, this list includes several Christmas tree wallpapers, but as the main symbol of the holiday, we wanted to make sure there’s something to suit everyone’s taste. This one is the most streamlined yet! Just some carefully arranged shapes and lines for the ultimate decluttered Lock Screen that still captures the holiday spirit.

6. Christmas Tree Leaves Pattern Wallpaper

Another pattern wallpaper, but this time with pine branches and small red and white berries. The scattered design gives it a classic, rustic holiday vibe and adds a subtle festive touch to your screen.

7. Winter Landscape Wallpaper

If you love Christmas and winter in general, this wallpaper has it all. It’s a pristine snow-covered winter landscape, but in classic Christmas colors. Perfect for those who love the peaceful, wintery beauty of nature.

8. Christmas Ornaments Wallpaper

What would the Christmas tree be without some ornaments? This festive wallpaper brings simple, hand-drawn red ornaments to your Home Screen, perfect for this holiday season.

I hope you enjoyed our list of the best Christmas wallpapers for iPhone in 2024, and that one of them (or multiple) brought the holiday spirit to your iPhone.

Alternatively, if you think it’s still too early for Christmas, check out our list of the best iPhone wallpapers for the upcoming Thanksgiving season.