Best Thanksgiving Wallpapers for iPhone in 2024

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s time to embrace the spirit and give your iPhone a new look. If you’re into cozy aesthetics, opting for a fall-themed Thanksgiving wallpaper with pastel orange and brown tones cannot be beaten. Whether you’re into traditional harvest scenes, cute turkeys, or minimalist fall designs, here are some of the best Thanksgiving wallpapers to dress up your iPhone.

Top 10 Thanksgiving Wallpapers for iPhone in 2024

Here are my favorite cozy wallpapers for this Thanksgiving season. If you need help setting a wallpaper on your iPhone, our guide will show you exactly what to do.

1. In All Things, Give Thanks!

This is a simple quote to remind you of the essence of Thanksgiving. Remember always to stay grateful because even the little things and small moments can hold great meaning!

2. Thanksgiving Bird and Foliage

This wallpaper evokes the spirit of nature and the quiet beauty of the season. Sure, it may not feature a turkey, but other birds deserve attention, too. And there are some cozy leaves to make the scene more lively.

3. A Cute Pilgrim

Cute characters and the Thanksgiving season go hand in hand. So, why not make your Lock Screen a home for this little Pilgrim?

4. Festive Thanksgiving Doodles

If you like putting patterns on your Lock Screen, it’s the right time to have Thanksgiving-themed ones. Bring a festive touch to your iPhone with this high-contrast wallpaper full of autumn leaves.

5. Pumpkins and Leaves Pattern

This wallpaper brings the classic symbols of fall to life with a charming pattern of pumpkins and leaves. It’s more pastel than the previous pattern wallpaper but still rich enough in detail to make your screen vibrant.

6. Minimalistic Bird on a Branch

If you love minimalism, this simple wallpaper featuring a bird on a branch is perfect for your Lock Screen. It combines the essence of minimalist design with the cozy warmth of the autumn season.

7. Vintage Harvest Postcard

This vintage-style postcard wallpaper adds a nostalgic charm of the autumn harvest to your screen, reminiscent of classic Thanksgiving celebrations.

8. Leaves Pattern

More leaves, more patterns! If you love pattern wallpapers but found our earlier picks a little too busy, this simple yet charming leafy design is the perfect choice for your iPhone.

9. Turkey in the Woods

What would Thanksgiving be without a turkey? This wallpaper brings the holiday’s iconic bird to your Lock Screen. And the bird is in its natural habitat instead of on your plate.

10. Smiling Leaf

This wallpaper may appear simple at first glance, but it hides one Easter egg (or should I say, ‘Thanksgiving egg.’) Can you spot it?

Whatever your preferred art style, if you like Thanksgiving and want to transfer some festive spirit to your iPhone, this list should have you covered.

