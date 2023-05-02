Top 10 Incredible Dynamic Island Wallpapers for iPhone 14 Pro

A few weeks after Apple unveiled the iPhone X, the internet was filled with creative wallpapers trying to hide its notch. Just like that, there are several people who’ve created some amazing Dynamic Island wallpapers for the iPhone 14 Pro series. We’ve put together some of the best Dynamic Island wallpapers for iPhone 14 Pro, so go ahead and download them right away.

For those unaware, Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro at its Far Out event in September 2022. One of the significant upgrades with the iPhone 14 Pro series was the new pill-shaped notch called Dynamic Island. It houses the cameras and sensors and also bubbles up to display useful information or real-time updates through Live Activities. However, when Dynamic Island is static, it doesn’t look all that good. But you can change that by using some of the best Dynamic Island wallpapers listed below.

Download Best Dynamic Island Wallpapers for iPhone 14 Pro

1. Rainbow Bordered Dynamic Island Wallpaper

The original iPhone (First Generation) just came with a black wallpaper that couldn’t be changed. If you’re a fan of that ideology, the rainbow-bordered Dynamic Island wallpaper is the perfect choice. Also, there is a touch of color around the Dynamic Island and the Dock on the Home Screen.

Moreover, it will also help conserve battery life as the iPhone 14 Pro series features OLED displays. These panels only light up individual pixels when required while the rest are still turned off. Go ahead and download it.

Source: AR7

2. Peeking Cat Dynamic Island Wallpaper

Even if you like dogs more than cats, you can’t deny how incredibly cute cats look and behave (most of the time). Now, in this extremely cute cat wallpaper, the Dynamic Island is used as a replacement for the kitten’s body and another cat is peeking from below.

We’d recommend using this peeking cat Dynamic Island wallpaper as a Lock Screen wallpaper. Otherwise, the cat peeking from below will be obstructed by the Dock and the apps in it on the Home Screen.

Source: TechDroider

3. Sleepy Shinchan Dynamic Island Wallpaper

Shinchan is a Japanese anime/manga that I often watched when I was a kid. He’s a very mischievous kid and loves to fool around all day every day. However, he doesn’t like waking up early for school (honestly, who does?). This Sleepy Shinchan Dynamic Island wallpaper is a perfect representation of how Shinchan looks every morning before school.

If you think you share Shinchan’s energy every morning, this is the best wallpaper for you. Also, Shinchan’s eyebrow perfectly hides the Dynamic Island. Go ahead and download the Sleepy Shinchan wallpaper and hide the Dynamic Island but not your sleep-loving personality.

Source: TechDroider

4. Homer Simpson Dynamic Island Wallpaper

Homer Jay Simpson, drooling over donuts is a great Dynamic Island wallpaper for all the fans of The Simpsons. Apart from being the protagonist of the show, Homer Simpson is also said to be one of the greatest animated comedic characters of all time. He is fat and lazy (just like me).

If you are a fan of Homer Simpson and food, but not of the Dynamic Island on your iPhone 14 Pro, here’s a perfect wallpaper that lets you hide it. Go ahead and download it right away.

5. Static Island Dynamic Island Wallpaper

Islands are usually not very dynamic in nature. They’re static in terms of movement at least and surrounded by water. And if you’d like to transform the pill-shaped notch on your iPhone 14 Pro into a real island surrounded by water, this wallpaper is perfect for you.

I wish there were more creative wallpaper revolving around this theme. If you’re good at Photoshop or just a great designer in general, you could make a few, share it with us and we’ll add it to this list.

Source: u/Magnum3k

6. Working Cat Dynamic Island Wallpaper

We come back again to another cute cat wallpaper. In this one, it seems like mommy cat is working on her computer while her kittens are messing around the Dynamic Island. A perfect representation of every mom working from home. Go ahead and download this cute wallpaper right away.

Source: TechDroider

7. Minions Hanging on the Dynamic Island Wallpaper

The entire Despicable Me lineup of movies is very fun to watch. And no matter if you’ve watched the movies or not, I’m sure most of us have seen Minions somewhere on the internet or as stuffed toys in malls. This wallpaper with Minions hanging on the Dynamic Island is a perfect representation of the mischievous nature of Minions.

Also, when you apply this wallpaper, the Dynamic Island is hidden which makes it the perfect choice for everyone who doesn’t like it.

8. Astronauts Looking Through the Dynamic Island Wallpaper

When we come across cute things, it boosts our mood and makes us happy. So, why not apply cute wallpaper on your iPhone 14 Pro? Also, in this wallpaper, an astronaut is using the Dynamic Island as binoculars (or some other futuristic gadget) and looking at you.

So, whenever you pick up your iPhone, you’ll be greeted with a cute plumpy astronaut looking at you through the Dynamic Island. Go ahead and add some cuteness to your iPhone’s Lock and Home Screen.

Source: TechDroider

9. Shinchan Blushing Dynamic Island Wallpaper

Here’s another Shinchan wallpaper that hides Dynamic Island using his eyebrow. When elders scold Shinchan, he blushes thinking he’s being praised. And then he has to be reminded of what’s happening.

You’ll come across this in every episode as Shinchan doesn’t miss an opportunity to feel good about himself. Something we all should draw inspiration from.

Source: TechDroider

10. SpongeBob Dynamic Island Wallpaper

Many of us grew up watching SpongeBob SquarePants and every episode was hilarious and fun to watch. In this Dynamic Island wallpaper, SpongeBob and Patrick are hanging on the weight above an anchor that comes down from the Dynamic Island.

This wallpaper also features SpongeBobs workplace, The Krusty Krab restaurant. Download and apply this Dynamic Island wallpaper on your iPhone 14 Pro and relive your childhood memories.

Source: Jake

Hide the Dynamic Island With the Best Best Dynamic Island Wallpapers for iPhone 14 Pro

These are some of the best Dynamic Island wallpapers for the iPhone 14 Pro series that creatively hide the pill-shaped notch or utilize it as an accessory. Let us know which one is your favorite wallpaper and if you have some other creative Dynamic Island wallpapers for the iPhone 14 Pro, please share them with us in the comments below.