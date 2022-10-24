Use the iOS 16.1 Live Activities Feature In These Apps

Now that iOS 16.1 is rolling out, some of the delayed features are coming to life. Not only is iCloud Photo Shared Libraries available in iOS 16.1, but Apple’s new Live Activities feature is, too. Over the weekend, apps started gaining support for the information-based Lock Screen feature.

All About iOS 16.1 Live Activities

Available as of iOS 16.1, Live Activities is one more way you can customize your Lock Screen. It helps you stay on top of things happening in real time, like the latest score and plays in a sports game or the status of your ride-share or food order.

For example, when I first noticed an app offering support for iOS 16.1 Live Activities, I used it to keep tabs on a couple of football games while I ran my Sunday errands. I was able to see the most recent plays as well as the current score.

One of the beauties of Live Activities in iOS 16.1 is you can quickly glance at the information without needing to unlock your iPhone. Other developers are already to help you quickly view ongoing tasks, storm forecasts and more.

Apps That Support the New Feature

We’ve started a list of which apps have rolled out support of some sort for Live Activities. Many are free, while others are paid apps. Some are free, but require an in-app purchase or subscription to use Live Activities.

Music, Sports and Entertainment

Fitness and Lifestyle

Clock and Tiimers

To-Do and GTD Apps

Money Management and Financial

Social Media and Networking

Weather Forecasts and Alerts

Help Keep This List Updated

Do you know of another app that supports Live Activities? Let us know in the comments or email.