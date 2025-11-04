5 Best Stock Portfolio Management Software for Mac Users

If you use a Mac and want smooth, reliable tools to manage your stock portfolio, here are the five best software options designed specifically for macOS users. These tools help you track investments, analyze performance, and organize your stock holdings with ease. Each one works seamlessly on Mac, offering smart tracking and clean, intuitive performance insights.

How we made this list

This list was created after evaluating several Mac-compatible portfolio trackers and finance tools. We focused on software that provides accurate trade tracking, clear performance analysis, multi-currency support, and an intuitive interface.

User experience, stability, update frequency, and support for brokers or global exchanges were also considered. Each of these picks works reliably on macOS, whether through a native app or a web platform optimized for Apple devices.

Top Stock Portfolio Software for Mac Devices

1. Sharesight

Sharesight is a powerful web-based portfolio tracker that runs perfectly on macOS. It’s designed for investors who want a clear view of their performance across multiple markets. The software automatically imports trades, tracks dividends, and handles stock splits from major global exchanges. We’ve found that its key power lies in performance reporting, including annualized returns, benchmark comparisons, and dividend reinvestment tracking.

The interface is lightweight and accessible from any browser, making it ideal for Mac users who want simplicity without sacrificing data accuracy. Tax and capital gains reports make it especially useful for long-term investors managing multiple portfolios.

Quick Features:

Tracks trades, dividends, and splits automatically



Multi-currency and global exchange support



Benchmark and performance analysis



Dividend reinvestment tracking



Browser-based, fully Mac-compatible



Pros:

Strong dividend and tax tracking



User-friendly layout for Mac



Reliable multi-market coverage



Cons:

Some advanced analytics require premium tiers



No direct trading features



Limited offline functionality



Who is it for:

Mac users who invest globally and need clear, accurate performance and dividend tracking.

Use it now: Sharesight

2. Delta by eToro

Delta by eToro is a sleek portfolio tracker that works natively on Mac and syncs across devices. It’s designed for investors who hold a mix of assets, including stocks, ETFs, and crypto. The app provides real-time updates, price alerts, and performance summaries for each asset class. You can connect exchange and brokerage accounts for automated updates and get insights into your portfolio diversification.

Delta’s minimalistic dashboard and intuitive graphs help you track trends without feeling overwhelmed. For Mac users with diversified holdings, Delta simplifies complex tracking by offering everything in one place.

Quick Features:

Multi-asset coverage: stocks, ETFs, crypto, and commodities



Real-time portfolio sync across Mac and mobile



Live price alerts and analytics



Connects with brokers and exchanges



Intuitive dashboard with visual breakdowns



Pros:

Excellent for multi-asset investors



Real-time updates and alerts



Seamless synchronization between devices



Cons:

Subscription required for advanced tools



It may be excessive for stock-only users



Advanced analytics is limited to the paid tier



Who is it for:

Mac users with diverse portfolios who want unified stock and crypto tracking.

Use it now: Delta by eToro

3. Kubera

After checking multiple reviews, we’ve found that Kubera is a comprehensive wealth management tool that tracks everything from traditional investments to alternative assets. It’s web-based, which makes it easily accessible for Mac users. The platform consolidates data from banks, brokers, and crypto exchanges worldwide, offering a detailed overview of your net worth.

Notably, Kubera supports multiple currencies and real-time valuations of your holdings, including stocks, crypto, real estate, and collectibles. The dashboard is sleek, with customizable sections that let you organize assets according to category or geography. For investors who view wealth holistically, Kubera provides a complete financial snapshot right from a Mac browser.

Quick Features:

Tracks all assets: stocks, crypto, real estate, collectibles



Connects securely to thousands of institutions



Supports global markets and multiple currencies



Customizable dashboards



High-level data encryption



Pros:

Great for total wealth visibility



Clean interface with easy asset organization



Ideal for tracking alternative investments



Cons:

Subscription cost is higher than basic trackers



Overkill for stock-only investors



Takes time to set up all asset connections



Who is it for:

Mac users who want to track total wealth across all asset types, not just stock portfolios.

Use it now: Kubera

4. Portfolio Performance

The fourth option on this list is Portfolio Performance, which is an open-source desktop program that runs natively on macOS. It’s best suited for investors who like detailed analytics and full control over their data. The software allows you to record every transaction manually, track multiple accounts, and calculate precise returns like IRR and time-weighted rates.

This one also supports multiple currencies and imports historical data from various sources. The interface focuses on functionality rather than design, offering detailed graphs, performance comparisons, and cash-flow visualizations. For Mac users who want a free but capable tool with advanced analysis, Portfolio Performance is an excellent choice.

Quick Features:

Advanced metrics like IRR and time-weighted return



Multi-currency and account management



Local data storage for privacy



Import and manual entry of transactions



Custom dashboards and charts



Pros:

Free and open source



Detailed performance analytics



Complete local data control



Cons:

Requires manual setup and entry



Learning curve for beginners



Limited automation



Who is it for:

People who prefer advanced analytics, privacy, and manual control over portfolio data.

Use it now: Portfolio Performance

5. Moneydance

Moneydance is a personal finance manager that includes robust investment tracking. It lets users manage bank accounts, loans, budgets, and securities from one app. The investment module supports tracking individual stocks, bonds, and mutual funds with live updates and performance charts. You can also view unrealized gains, dividends, and portfolio distributions.

Because it’s a native macOS app, Moneydance performs smoothly and integrates well into the Apple ecosystem. It’s ideal for users who prefer a holistic financial overview, where investments and budgeting exist side by side in one dashboard.

Quick Features:

Combines personal finance and portfolio tracking



Multi-currency support



Budgeting, account management, and investment tracking



Graphs and historical performance



Native Mac application



Pros:

Unified view of finances and investments



Easy to use with a native Mac experience



Suitable for casual investors



Cons:

Lacks deep investment analytics



The interface looks dated



Not ideal for professional traders



Who is it for:

For those who want a single app for budgeting, banking, and investment tracking.

Use it now: Moneydance

Quick Comparison

Software Compatibility Asset Coverage Data Sync / Automation Reporting & Analytics Suitable For Unique Advantage Sharesight Web/Desktop Mac Stocks, ETFs, Dividends Auto trade & dividend import Strong tax, return, and benchmark reports Stock & ETF investors Excellent dividend and tax reporting Delta by eToro Native Mac + Web Stocks, ETFs, Crypto, Commodities Broker & wallet connections Real-time price tracking, alerts Multi-asset investors Unified dashboard for traditional + crypto Kubera Web/Desktop Mac Stocks, Crypto, Real Assets, Banks Global sync with institutions Net-worth overview, real-time data Wealth-focused investors Tracks entire financial life, not just stocks Portfolio Performance Native macOS Stocks, Cash, Currencies Manual input or import Advanced IRR, custom dashboards Analytical investors Free, open-source analytics precision Moneydance Native macOS Accounts, Loans, Investments Partial automation via plugins Basic charts, portfolio summaries Personal finance + investing users Combines budgeting and portfolio tracking

Manage Your Stock Portfolio the Right Way

Each of these five tools offers something distinct for Mac users. Sharesight delivers reliable stock tracking, while Delta by eToro suits investors with mixed assets. Kubera is best for tracking total wealth, Portfolio Performance appeals to data-focused users, and Moneydance offers an all-in-one view of finances and investments.

Remember, in the end, it all depends on your stock portfolio management requirements. Good luck choosing the right software!